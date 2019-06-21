27th April 2019, Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales; EFL Championship football, Swansea City versus Hull City; Jarrod Bowen of Hull City chases the long through ball (Photo by Nathan Munkley/Action Plus via Getty Images)

It was another busy week this week for Southampton. Finding themselves with rumoured interest in multiple players, Saints have quickly become a tabloid darling this summer. However, not every rumour can come true. Taking a look at just some of those rumours involving Southampton, let’s dive in and see just what kind of Southampton transfer rumours are currently flying around the interwebs.

AZ Make Contact With Southampton Over Jordy Clasie

Speaking to Dutch outlet NH Nieuws, AZ club director Max Huiberts has confirmed that his club has made contact with Southampton over a deal to sign midfielder Jordy Clasie. This follows multiple reports that AZ were interested in signing the South Coast outcast. For all parties involved, such a transfer would be great news.

Joining Southampton back in the summer of 2015, Clasie has only appeared in 38 matches for the Saints. In fact, Clasie has spent the last two seasons on-loan away from Southampton. Struggling to make an impact during both of his spells away from the club, Clasie is almost certain to depart the South Coast club on a permanent deal. Following this confirmation of interest from AZ, now could be the time for such a deal to be struck.

Southampton and Everton to Battle for Jarrod Bowen

Despite the fact that they are reportedly close to a deal for Che Adams, Southampton may not be done raiding the English Championship. According to a report from the Hull Daily Mail, Southampton are considering a move for Hull City forward Jarrod Bowen. The 22-year-old Englishman is coming off a great Championship campaign which saw him equal Adams’ 22-goal total.

One advantage Southampton could have in the race for Bowen is the youngster’s current manager. Thriving under the management of Nigel Adkins, Bowen has seen his playing time and goal tally grow under the former Saints boss. With Adkins remaining a fan favourite for many Saints supporters, Adkins could push Bowen towards a deal with Southampton.

Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid Interested in Ryan Bertrand

Following reports last week that Southampton were looking to sell one of their two first-team left backs, the club may now be closing on a potential deal for Ryan Bertrand. According to the Mail Online’s Adam Crafton, both Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in signing the Englishman. Also according to the report, Southampton will seek about £15 million for the 29-year-old Englishman. However, both Inter and Atletico are expected to offer Southampton closer to £10 million for Bertrand.

The departure of Bertrand would be both acceptable and tough to swallow for many Southampton supporters. Despite his age, Bertrand has been a consistent force at left-back since his arrival back in 2014. Enduring some rough patches at the club, Bertrand has been one of the few constants during his time on the South Coast. That said, a move away from the club should be beneficial for both parties.

Saints Promote Matt Targett Despite Growing Transfer Interest

Speaking of the left back situation at Southampton, Adam Crafton also brought up Matt Targett in his earlier mentioned report. According to Crafton, Southampton have decided to make Matt Targett their first choice left back. With Bertrand now potentially on his way out and the only other first-team option being youth player Jake Vokins, Targett will need to become a major presence for Southampton.

Targett’s promotion comes on the heels of rumoured interest from multiple Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Liverpool. A Southampton academy product, Matt Targett has struggled to make a lasting impact for Saints. However, now a first choice option, Targett must work to prove he is worth the honour bestowed upon him by manager Ralph Hasenhuttl.

