Moving into the heart of the summer transfer window, transfer rumours are starting to fly. Expected to have a busy summer, Southampton and their supporters are no stranger to this. That said, not every rumour can come true. Taking a look at those involving Saints, here is a quick roundup the Southampton transfer rumours that are currently flying around the interwebs.

Saints Expected to Seal Deal for Moussa Djenepo

Having reportedly agreed to a £14 million deal for the Moussa Djenepo, Southampton are now awaiting a work permit for the Mali international. According to a report from the Independent, the Saints are currently playing the waiting game. With terms agreed between both the club and player, the club are expected to announce the signing next week once the expected work permit is granted.

For supporters of Southampton, the news will come as a great relief. Considering their attacking woes over the past two campaigns, this is a signing that many believe Southampton must complete.

Southampton in Talks with Turkish Club over Mohamed Elyounoussi

With the signing of Moussa Djenepo expected to completed next week, Southampton will have to begin their summer fire sale. Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has declared on multiple occasions that he wants to eliminate some of the fringe players from Southampton’s first team. The first casualty of this mass culling could be second-year player Mohamed Elyounoussi.

A flop by all definitions, Elyounoussi arrived on the South Coast last summer for £16 million. Appearing in just 19 matches for Southampton, the Norwegian winger looks set to depart the club this summer. According to a report from Turkish outlet Fanatk, Fenerbahce have opened talks with Saints about the 24-year-old. The report also states that the Turkish side prefer to initially sign Elyounoussi on loan before potentially completing the deal next summer. Either way, expect the Norwegian to depart the club before the end of the transfer window.

Negotiations Continue for Che Adams

Despite having an initial £8 million bid rejected by Birmingham City, Southampton remain in the running for Che Adams. According to Radio Solent’s Adam Blackmore, Saints and Birmingham City are still in negotiations over the 22-year-old forward. This is great news for many of the Southampton faithful considering Everton’s recent rumoured interest in the player.

Scoring 22 goals for the Championship club last season, Adams was a January target for Hasenhuttl. Seeing their then approach denied, Saints have now made a second attempt to sign the young forward. Considering Southampton’s recent record in front of goal, Adams would potentially be a huge addition for Southampton.

Centre-Back William Saliba a Target

A position of need in the Southampton first team, Southampton are in dire need of a few new centre-backs. That said, those new signings don’t really have to make an immediate impact considering the improvement of both Jan Benderak and Jannik Vestergaard. Due to this, Southampton have apparently made French youngster William Saliba a top target this summer.

According to French outlet Foot01, Southampton are ready to pay €25 million for the 19-year-old centre-back. Also according to the report, Saliba’s current club, Saint-Etienne, want an immediate loan-back to be a part of any deal for the player. Standing at 6’4″, Saliba fits the bill as a large and powerful centre-back. Even with a loan keeping him with the French side, many believe he would be a great signing for Southampton.

