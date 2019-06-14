ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 13: (L-R) Jordy Clasie of Feyenoord, Brandley Kuwas of Heracles Almelo during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Feyenoord v Heracles Almelo at the Stadium Feijenoord on April 13, 2019 in Rotterdam Netherlands (Photo by Soccrates/Getty Images)

Confirming their first signing of the summer yesterday, there are now plenty of Southampton transfer rumours flying around. Expected to have a busy transfer window, Southampton look set to be both buyers and sellers this summer. That said, not every rumour can come true. Taking a look at those involving Saints, here is a quick round-up the Southampton transfer rumours that are currently flying around the interwebs.

According to a report from the Daily Echo’s Adam Leitch, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl appears ready to cash in on at least one of his two first-team left backs. Keen to promote academy star Jake Vokins to the first team next season, Hasenhuttl will attempt to offload either Matt Targett or Ryan Bertrand in the coming weeks.

With rumours swirling about interest in Ryan Bertrand, Southampton could be tempted to cash in on the soon to be 30-year-old. Also according to Leitch’s report, Southampton do not plan to sign Bertrand to an extension once his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Another option for Hasenhuttl is to sell the 23-year-old Matt Targett. Despite appearing in 21 matches for the Saints last season, Targett remains the number two option behind Bertrand. Adding to this, Targett is also a reported target for both Aston Villa and Fulham, according to Mike McGrath at The Sun, meaning it could be easier for Hasenhuttl to orchestrate a sale.

AZ Targeting Southampton Bust Jordy Clasie

Signed for €15 million back in the summer of 2015, Jordy Clasie was expected to be another hit for Southampton. Unfortunately for both, Clasie’s expected form and development never came to fruition. Now one of Southampton’s more recent transfer busts, Clasie looks set to either be sold or loaned out once again this summer.

A report from Marcel van der Kraan at Dutch outlet De Telegraaf states that AZ Alkmaar are interested in bringing Jordy Clasie back to the Netherlands next season. Playing on-loan for former club Feyenoord last season, Clasie had an up and down campaign for the Dutch giants. Wanting to remain away from Southampton, Clasie is expected to either be sold this summer or to finish his Southampton contract while out on-loan. Either way, the saga of Jordy Clasie at Southampton appears close to an end.

Saints Consider Move For Belgian Centre-Back Zinho Vanheusden

In need of some centre-back help this summer, Southampton may have found their next target. According to a report from Het Belang van Limburg, the Saints may be close to finding that help. The Belgian outlet reports that Southampton are keen on signing Inter Milan centre-back Zinho Vanheusden this summer.

Making 27 appearances for Standard Liege last season, the 19-year-old has already played alongside new Saints signing Moussa Djenepo. Prior to this loan, Vanheusden was a member of the Inter Milan youth system. Despite this link, the Belgian defender has yet to make a first-team appearance for the Italian side. According to the report, Inter want to offload the defender this summer and have set an £18 million price.

One advantage Southampton could have though is their current talks with Inter over Cedric Soares. Loaning Soares to Inter this past January, Southampton are in negotiations to make the switch a permanent one.

Leganes Want Guido Carrillo On Loan From Southampton

Another major transfer bust, Guido Carrillo‘s Southampton career could end this summer. With reported interest from both Boca Juniors and Olympiakos, Carrillo is extremely unlikely to play for the Saints this season. However, none of this has stopped Spanish side Leganes from inquiring about another loan deal for the Argentine forward.

Spanish outlet AS’ Javier Martin is reporting that Leganes want to sign Carrillo on-loan once again this season. This follows Carrillo’s season-long loan spell at the club last season in which he scored six goals. Despite the low production, Carrillo remains a favourite player of Leganes manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

However, with a permanent transfer being almost discarded by Leganes, one has to question if a deal is even possible. Needing to sell players this summer, it is unlikely Southampton would choose a loan deal for Carrillo over a permanent move. That said, it is promising that clubs remain interested in Carrillo, making a deal for Southampton likely at this point.

