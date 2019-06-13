PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 05: Moussa Djenepo of Southampton poses for a photo during the unveiling of new Southampton FC signing Moussa Djenepo on June 05, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stuart Martin/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Looking to revamp the first team squad with a host of new signings this summer, Southampton have agreed to terms with their first new signing. Agreeing to terms with both the player and his former club Standard Liège, Southampton have signed Mali International Moussa Djenepo.

Signing Djenepo for a reported fee of £14 million, the Mali forward will join Southampton on a four-year contract. As a first foray into the transfer market, the addition of Djenepo comes as a great addition. At only £14 million, this is a good value deal that provides Ralph Hasenhuttl with a strong attacking option.

Moussa Djenepo: A Star in the Making

The 20-year old forward makes his much-anticipated move to the Premier League following a strong 2018/19 campaign. Playing in the Belgian top flight for the last two-and-a-half seasons, Djenepo quickly established himself as a top player for his former club. Djenepo became a major playmaker for Standard Liège this past season. He made 22 appearances in what was his first full season at the club.

Scoring just one goal in his first season with the club, Djenepo clearly upped his potency in front of goal this past season. Appearing in 37 matches, Djenepo found the back of the net 11 times. He has also recorded five assists. Most impressive though was Djenepo’s form in this past season’s Europa League. Netting three goals in his five Europa League matches, the Mali international exploded onto the scene with his European form.

Following his arrival at the Belgian club, the soon-to-be 21-year-old also managed to break into the Mali national team. Earning his debut cap for Mali back in October of 2017, Djenepo has gone on to appear in seven additional matches for his home country. Quickly becoming an important piece for his national side, Djenepo scored his first international goal for Mali this past March.

How Djenepo Fits in at Southampton

Playing along the left wing for the majority of his career, Moussa Djenepo fits perfectly into Ralph Hasenhuttl’s expected system. With Hasenhuttl moving Nathan Redmond to a more central role at the end of last season, Saints were expected to be in the market for another winger this summer.

Capable of playing as both a winger and as a wide midfielder, Djenepo will find a role in the Saints first team. Playing with a single striker, Djenepo slots perfectly into a left winger role. However, should Southampton move to a two striker system, Djenepo can slot back into the midfield while still providing Saints with a wide player in their attack.

Main Photo

Related

View the original article on