SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion at St Mary’s Stadium on September 17, 2018 in Southampton, United Kingdom. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

With the start of the 2019/20 Premier League season growing ever closer, the first big step has now been completed. The release of the Southampton fixtures list. Unveiled earlier today, Southampton’s 2019/20 campaign promises to be an exciting one. Besides playing the usual giants, Saints are also expected to improve their standing with manager Ralph Hasenhuttl in charge for the whole season.

But with all campaigns, their will be some extremely important fixtures to remember. Whether it be away trips to the giants or home matches against our rivals, certain matches carry more weight than others. Diving into those matches, let’s take a look at some extremely important dates from Southampton fixtures list for supporters to remember this season.

Southampton Fixtures: Dates to Remember

August 17th — vs. Liverpool

Following their season opening match at Burnley on August 10th, Southampton will return to the confines of St. Mary’s Stadium the following Saturday for their home opener against Liverpool. Considering the growing rivalry between these two clubs, this contest should make for an extremely exciting and exhilarating match. Expect the home faithful to be in full voice as Saints look to get their home campaign off to a good start against the defending UEFA Champions League champions.

September 21st — vs. Bournemouth

Another budding rivalry awaits Saints fans early in the campaign as Southampton will play host to South Coast rival Bournemouth on September 21st. While not a true South Coast Derby, the rivalry between both sets of supporters has gradually grown in recent years. Expect another exciting fixture at St. Mary’s. Want another reason why this is an important match? This will also be the first Saints match I will have ever attended as I make the long journey from the United States to the South Coast of England.

November 2nd — at Manchester City

A major away day awaits Southampton on November 2nd. Taking on the defending back-to-back Premier League Champions, Southampton heads north for their first scheduled meeting with Manchester City. While trips to the Etihad Stadium have not been kind to Saints in the past, many supporters will be excited for this years trip due to the success Southampton has had under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

December 21st — at Aston Villa

This will be Southampton’s first match back at Villa Park since 2016. A historic club in English football, Aston Villa returns to the Premier League after a three-year absence. Combining Villa’s history with that of Southampton’s most recent form at Villa Park and you have a recipe for a great away day just before the Holidays.

December 26th — at Chelsea

Boxing Day. Need we say more? While not the home fixture that many fans ask for, this away match will present Southampton with a major opportunity. Drawing both matches last season with the defending Europa League champions, Southampton will be looking to earn another hard fought point in this match against Chelsea. What a Holiday gift it would be if they could even manage to pull off the win.

April 25th — at Manchester United

Concluding a run of three matches that will see Southampton host Manchester City before traveling to Everton and Manchester United a week later, this contest should be the last major hurdle in Southampton’s campaign. With three winnable matches to follow, this will also be the last major away day for Saints fans. Considering our recent form at Old Trafford, a win in this match will not be out of the question.

May 17th — vs. Sheffield United

Taking on the newly promoted Sheffield United, Southampton will conclude their 2019/20 Premier League campaign at home. Coming on the back of South Coast Derby matches against both Brighton and Bournemouth the weeks prior, this match is setup to be a perfect send off for the Saints. Expected to be a winnable match, a result here could see Southampton rise in the table on the final day. Who knows, European aspirations may even hinge on a result here.

Related

View the original article on