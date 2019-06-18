WEST BROMWICH, ENGLAND – MARCH 29: Che Adams of Birmingham during the Sky bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham City at The Hawthorns on March 29, 2019 in West Bromwich, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Announcing their first signing of the transfer window last week, Southampton are quickly closing on securing their second new player of the summer. Looking to boost their attacking corps, Southampton are close to securing the signature of a long term transfer target. Hoping that the third time’s the charm, Southampton are now close to securing the signature of forward Che Adams.

According to a report from The Telegraph’s Sam Wallace, the Saints have now made a £14 million bid for the Birmingham City striker. This would be their third bid for Adams since January. Seeing their first two attempts rejected by the Blues, Southampton have continually maintained their interest in the young Englishman.

Rumoured to have been in negotiations with Birmingham since the start of the summer window, it is believed that this £14 million bid could finally be accepted. According to the same report from the Telegraph, Adams also favours a move to the South Coast club. That said, the deal will need to be completed shortly as both Burnley and Everton remain interested in the 22-year-old.

Seen as a replacement for Charlie Austin, Adams would give Saints a top attacking option going forward. Considering the up-and-down nature of Southampton’s other attackers, the addition of Adams would finally give the club an in-form striker. After all, Adams scored 22 times last season for Birmingham.

At only 22-years of age, Che Adams is also still developing and growing as a player. Starting his professional career in League One with Sheffield United, Adams has shown the ability to improve each and every season he has played. Making his debut at just 18-years-old, Adams scored three goals in 13 matches for the Blades in his first season. The very next year he increased his goal tally to 12, four-times what he scored the previous season.

Making a move to Birmingham City and the English Championship in 2016, Adams once again showed the ability to continually improve. His first season at St. Andrews saw Adams score seven times in 42 matches. The next season, Adams increased his goal total to nine while playing in only 33 matches.

Finally, this past season, the young Englishman had his breakout campaign. In 48 matches for Birmingham City, Adams scored a massive 22 goals. With his knack for continual improvement as well as his young age, Adams could represent a star in the making for Southampton.

