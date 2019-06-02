SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 14: Harrison Reed during a Southampton FC training session at the Staplewood Campus on August 14, 2018 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Following another campaign in which Southampton just managed to retain their position in the top flight of English football, the Saints appear set for a busy summer. Moving in both the buyer’s and seller’s market, two Southampton players appear to already be out the door. Considering manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s desire to trim his first team squad, it should come as no surprise that both Harrison Reed and Guido Carrillo are set to be sold in the near future.

Playing their football out on loan this season, both Reed and Carrillo were already seen as fringe players. Struggling to find a place for them inside the Saints first team, the duo look set to be the first casualties in Southampton’s expected salary dump. Despite this look, a move away from the South Coast club would be beneficial for both players.

A Southampton Academy Product, Harrison Reed has struggled to take that next step in his development. Last appearing in a match for Saints in April of 2017, Reed has spent the last two seasons out on loan in the second tier of English football.

Appearing in a combined 79 matches for Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers over the last two seasons, Reed was a solid contributor for both Championship level clubs.

Despite his success at both clubs, Reed has continually struggled to earn a spot in the Southampton first team. Now 24-years-old, Reed needs to establish himself somewhere. If not at Southampton, Reed will have to do it elsewhere. With rumoured interest from both Norwich City and Burnley, the time to leave could be now for the Englishman.

Such a move would benefit both parties. Joining either Burnley or Norwich on a permanent deal, Reed would finally have a chance to establish himself as a first team star. For Southampton though, selling the Englishman would not only net the club a small transfer fee but also clear Reed’s £12,000 weekly salary off the books.

A favourite of former Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino, Guido Carrillo was brought to Saint Mary’s by the much-maligned former Saints boss. Signed during the winter transfer window back in 2018, Carrillo failed to make an impact with Southampton. Appearing in just 10 matches during his half of a season on the South Coast, Carrillo never managed to find the back of the net for Saints.

Following the sacking of Pellegrino late in the 2017/18 campaign, Carrillo quickly fell out of favour with the Saints coaching staff. Just over six months after arriving on the South Coast as the club’s then record signing, Carrillo was sent out on loan. Joining up with Pellegrino once again this season, Carrillo turned in a pretty poor campaign for La Liga side CD Leganes.

Appearing in 32 matches for the Spanish club, the Argentine registered just six goals. Playing under a preferred manager as a first team regular, Carrillo managed to score just six times last season. That number is nowhere near good enough. Not for a Spanish top flight club and not for Southampton.

Thankfully, however, Carrillo still appears to have some suitors in the world. Two major rumours have appeared over the last few weeks with reports stating that both Olympiakos and Boca Juniors are interested in signing the 28-year-old Argentine.

While it is unknown just what kind of salary Carrillo earns on a weekly basis, the Argentine forward could generate a decent sized transfer fee. Valued at €10-million by Transfermarkt, Carrillo should provide Saints with a good chunk of change should he be sold. Something both the player and the club will likely be all for this summer.

