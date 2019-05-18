12th May 2019, Craven Cottage, London, England; EPL Premier League football, Fulham versus Newcastle United; Ryan Sessegnon of Fulham applauds the fans at the end of the game (photo by Shaun Brooks/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and transfer news from the Premier League. Today we look at a possible new club interested in Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon. Furthermore, could Adam Lallana be in line for a return to a former club?

Today we will also look at Manchester City‘s chase of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri.

United To Join Race For Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon?

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Manchester United have joined the race for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon. They join Tottenham Hotspur in the battle for the England Under-21 international.

Sessegnon has had a tough first season in the Premier League. He failed to keep Fulham in the Premier League and registered just two goals. However, he added six assists to his tally and it is understood he wants to continue playing in the Premier League.

Lallana to Return to Former Club?

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana could be in line for a sensational return to former club Southampton, according to the Daily Express. The midfielder is concerned about his lack of game time at Anfield. He has made just 16 appearances all season, and many of those have come from the bench. As a result, he is looking for a move away from Merseyside.

Lallana may be one of several players through the door at St Mary’s this summer. Ralph Hasenhuttl is looking to bring his own players in as he will begin his first full year in charge as Southampton manager next season.

Rodri The Replacement For Fernandinho?

According to Spanish newspaper AS, Manchester City are prepared to meet the release clause of Atletico Madrid midfielder Rodri. Manchester City have made a formal bid for the Spaniard. As a result, Rodri could replace Fernandinho in midfield under Pep Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola is also an admirer of the Spaniard, who only joined Atletico last summer. He joined from Villarreal for a reported €20 million. However, Manchester City are facing a battle for his signature as Barcelona are also interested, according to Will Griffee of the Daily Mail.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on