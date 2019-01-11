8th December 2018, Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff, Wales; EPL Premier League football, Cardiff City versus Southampton; Manolo Gabbiadini of Southampton with the ball (photo by Nathan Munkley/Action Plus via Getty Images)

Continuing to offload excess players so far in the transfer window, Southampton have officially agreed to another deal. Reaching a deal with Italian side Sampdoria, forward Manolo Gabbiadini is making his long-rumoured return to his native Italy. The move back to Italy follows over a month of rumours regarding the former Southampton players’ future.

Announcing the deal on Thursday, Southampton are rumored to have received a fee of around £10.8 million for the Italian. The transfer also ends Gabbiadini’s almost wretched tenure with the Saints. Despite beginning his Saints career like a house on fire, Gabbiadini has struggled to find both minutes and goals over the last year and a half.

Opening his Southampton career with six goals in four matches, including a brace in the 2017 EFL Cup Final, Gabbiadini’s form quickly came off the rails. Netting just six more goals over his next 51 matches, he was the definition of inconsistent. However, part of this issue came down to his overall lack of minutes during this time.

Failing to earn many starts under both Mauricio Pellegrini and Mark Hughes, Gabbiadini quickly became surplus to requirements at St. Mary’s. The final nail in the Italian’s coffin came following the recent appointment of manager Ralph Hasenhuttl. A terrible fit for the Austrian’s high press system, Gabbiadini’s days quickly became numbered.

Making just one appearance as a substitute under Hasenhuttl, Gabbiadini failed to make any of the last six matchday squads. Now set for a return to his home country of Italy, Gabbiadini returns to place his knows too well. Having played for Sampdoria from 2013-2015, Gabbiadini scored 19 times for the I Blucerchiati during his first tenure with the club.

As far as Southampton goes, the move is definitely a needed one. The club needed to clear Gabbiadini’s wages off the books. By also adding in the transfer fee received, Southampton and manager Ralph Hasenhuttl now have some room to make a move or two of their own. Without a doubt, this looks to be a win-win scenario for both the club and player.

