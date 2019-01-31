BURTON-UPON-TRENT, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 17: Burton Albion’s Jake Hesketh during the Sky Bet League One match between Burton Albion and Coventry City at Pirelli Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Burton-upon-Trent, United Kingdom. (Photo by Mick Walker – CameraSport via Getty Images)

MK Dons have completed the signing of Jake Hesketh from Premier League club Southampton. The 22-year-old provides cover in the attacking areas after the Dons allowed Peter Pawlett to join Dundee United.

Prior Clubs

Hesketh came through the academy at Southampton and has been with them ever since, despite making only two Premier League appearances for the Saints. His debut came in 2014 as a 70th-minute substitute for Dusan Tadic against Manchester United and, due to injury problems, he started their next game, a 1-0 loss to Burnley.

The majority of his Southampton outings have come in the youth teams, but he has one goal for the senior team, which came in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup in 2016.

Prior to the start of the 2018/19 season, Hesketh was loaned to recently-relegated League One side Burton Albion on a six-month deal. His first league goal for the Brewers came in a 2-2 draw against Portsmouth on October 23rd.

Position

The Dons have relied heavily on their forwards this season, with Chuks Aneke and Kieran Agard both bagging 12 league goals and Cardiff loanee Rhys Healey scoring eight prior to the conclusion of his deal.

It’s unlikely that Hesketh will be used as a central midfielder with the strong performances of Alex Gilbey and Jordan Houghton, as well as having able backup in Ryan Watson and Connor McGrandles. Therefore, unless Paul Tisdale has a change in shape in mind with this signing, it’s likely that Hesketh will share the final attacking place in a front three with fellow loan signing David Wheeler.

Hesketh will wear the number 11 shirt with the club, which was vacated by Peter Pawlett after he completed a deadline day move to Dundee United this morning.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on