Today’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest goings on in the football world. FTN, brought to you by Last Word on Football, looks at PSG’s interest in N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, who has finally left Leicester City. Plus, there’s a look at David Ospina’s future and Southampton’s new goalkeeper.

Mahrez Signs for City

Riyad Mahrez has finally got his wish and signed for Manchester City. The winger had a medical earlier today ahead of his £60 million move from Leicester City. The deal was expected to be announced Wednesday, but City got the deal done in time to announce it late on Tuesday.

The deal makes the Algerian the club’s record signing. The price paid is less than Leicester rejected in January. Leicester had hoped to keep hold of Mahrez; however, there appeared little chance of them keeping their star player and they accepted a reduced fee. A £200,000-a-week, five-year deal has been signed by City’s new star.

N’Golo Kante to PSG?

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante. No offer has been made as yet but it is understood that the PSG sporting director Antero Henrique is willing to offer between €12-15 million a year to the French star.

Kante is currently in Russia with the French national team and any talks would have to wait. Chelsea have still not resolved their managerial situation. This uncertainty could push Kante towards a move to Paris. Recent reports suggest that PSG could be willing to spend £100 million on the player.

Saints Sign Young Gunn

Southampton have signed England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn from Manchester City. The Saints have paid an initial £10 million which could rise to £13.5 million. Gunn has signed a five-year contract at St Mary’s. He will join his new teammates next week when they arrive back from a pre-season trip to China.

Gunn is the son of Norwich legend and former goalkeeper Bryan Gunn. The 22-year-old joined City from Norwich in 2011 but with his chances of getting first-team football low, he decided to move on. Gunn is Southampton’s third new signing this summer, joining Stuart Armstrong and Mohamed Elyounoussi.

Arsenal Keeper Wanted

Boca Juniors are interested in Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina. The Colombian has recently moved down the pecking order at the Emirates. Petr Cech and new signing Bernd Leno are ahead of him and are about to do battle for the number one position.

Arsenal value Ospina at £6 million and are willing to let him go. The 29-year-old currently has two years left on his current deal. It is unclear yet whether Boca can afford to pay Arsenal’s asking price; however, a deal could be made between the two clubs. It is understood that the shot-stopper would prefer to stay in Europe but would consider an offer from Boca if it arrives.

