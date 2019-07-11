SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND – MARCH 16: Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce looks on before kick off during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers at Hillsborough Stadium on March 16, 2019 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by David Shipman – CameraSport via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have moved a step closer to appointing Steve Bruce as their new manager, according to Sky Sports reported Keith Downie.

To Be Appointed ‘by the Weekend’

The position at St James’ Park has been vacant since Rafael Benitez left at the end of June.

Bruce was appointed as manager of the Owls in January; however, he did not take charge in the second-tier until February.

58-year-old Bruce has managed ten clubs, including a spell at Newcastle’s Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland.

The experienced manager was born near Newcastle and is currently on Wednesday’s pre-season tour of Portugal.

Despite the intense associations regarding Bruce’s future at Sheffield Wednesday, the 58-year-old played down any speculation.

“It’s new to me. God only knows what happened on Tuesday afternoon. There seemed to be an upsurge (in the betting) from somewhere.” he told the Sheffield Star.

John Terry was favourite (for the job) yesterday. It was Mikel Arteta the day before so who knows. As far as I am concerned, I am here, I am going home tomorrow and looking forward to walking the dog!”

However, despite being abroad, Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie claims the Magpies are closing in on appointing Bruce.

“I think we can say that this is looking imminent,” he said. “Bruce spent this morning speaking to his Sheffield Wednesday bosses where he’s asked them if he can have permission to speak to Newcastle.

“It’s a massive task but it’s a job he’s always wanted.

“He hasn’t travelled up to the north east yet – I’m not expecting him tonight or tomorrow, so that would put in jeopardy his chances of joining the club on their flight to China on Saturday for the Asia Trophy.

“He could join up with the squad next week, though and we’re expecting Bruce to be announced, certainly, by the weekend.”

