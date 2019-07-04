NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 08: Ayoze Perez during the Newcastle United Training session at the Newcastle United Training Centre on May 08, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United)

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Ayoze Perez for an undisclosed fee. The Spanish striker arrives at the King Power Stadium from Newcastle on a four-year deal.

Statement Of Intent From Leicester

The signing of Perez signals a statement of intent from Brendan Rodgers and Leicester City. Perez will provide stern competition to Jamie Vardy. Furthermore, the Spaniard is seven-years younger than Vardy. As a result, he will provide a building block for the future.

Jamie Vardy has been the first choice striker at Leicester since their return to the Premier League in 2014. Despite multiple signings to help support the Englishman – including current club-record signing Islam Slimani – nobody has been able to displace Vardy at Leicester. Last season he scored 18 goals as Leicester finished ninth in the Premier League.

Perez has also been in a similar position to Vardy during his time at Newcastle. He spearheaded former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez attack at St James’ Park. Last season he top scored with 13 goals in all competitions.

The Right Time To Leave Newcastle?

Newcastle’s turbulence off the field has been well documented in the media. Former manager Rafa Benitez left the club at the end of June when his contract expired. It was reportedly due to ‘disagreements’ with those at the top of the club.

Furthermore, there are still reports that Newcastle are set to be sold to the Bin Zayed group. According to Liam Kennedy of the Shields Gazette, the takeover is still under consideration.

Due to the uncertainty and discontent currently surrounding Newcastle, it may be the right time for Ayoze Perez to leave Newcastle.

How Will Ayoze Perez Fit In At Leicester?

Ayoze Perez versatility may prove vital to Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. The 25-year-old can operate both behind the striker as well as up-front.

