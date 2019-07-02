LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Rafael Benitez, manager of Newcastle United, applauds the fans after the match during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Former Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has been announced as the manager of Chinese side Dalian Yifang.

Chinese Chapter to Extensive Career

Rafa Benitez has wasted no time at all in getting a new job after leaving Newcastle United.

The former Magpies boss has been named as Chinese side Dalian Yifang’s new manager a week after leaving St James’ Park.

However, Benitez is reportedly set to earn £12 million-a-year in China after leaving Newcastle United to manage the Asian side.

The 59-year-old joined Newcastle in March 2016 after replacing Steve McClaren. The Spaniard was unsuccessful in preventing relegation; however, he led the club to an immediate return in his first full season.

Newcastle then achieved a finish of tenth upon their return to the top-flight and finished in thirteenth place last term.

The Spaniard released a statement on Monday outlining his reasons for leaving Newcastle.

Benitez claimed the club did not “share the same vision” as the former Liverpool boss.

“I wanted to stay, but I didn’t just want to sign an extended contract, I wanted to be part of a project.

“Unfortunately, it became increasingly clear to me that those at the top of the Club did not share the same vision,” he said.

“I’m very sad about that, but I do not regret for one moment my decision to come to Tyneside and I’m very proud about what we achieved together.”

Vacant Newcastle Position

The Magpies are yet to announce who will take up the position left vacant by Benitez.

Former Swansea City and Birmingham City boss Garry Monk is among the favourites.

Similarly, Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta has been linked along with David Moyes and Roberto Martinez.

In addition, former Arsenal midfielder Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who has just finished four years in charge of Feyenoord, has also had his name thrown into the hat.

