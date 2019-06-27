LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 09: Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final Second Leg match between Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt at Stamford Bridge on May 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, an update on the latest at Manchester United – as they pull out of the race for one target, they enter talks for another. Chelsea look set to make a loan signing from last season permanent. Arsenal, meanwhile, have been told the price-tag for their German target and Crystal Palace enter the race for a young French star.

Manchester United Transfer Rumours

Harry Maguire has long been a target for both Manchester sides. However, it seems only one remains in the hunt. Jeremy Cross of The Mirror reports that Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign the England international due to Leicester City’s extortionate demands. The Foxes reportedly want £100 million for their defensive talisman, with United only willing to part with £60 million. It remains to be seen whether Manchester City value Maguire that highly. They do need a replacement for Vincent Kompany, and Guardiola could still pursue this deal.

In other news, the Red Devils have met with the agent of Bruno Fernandes, the Daily Mail’s Peter Rutzler understands. Miguel Pinto, Fernandes’ agent, flew to London on Wednesday to meet with representatives from United. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants midfield reinforcements, both creative and defensive. Fernandes, who scored 32 goals and provided 18 assists in 53 matches for Sporting Lisbon last year, is a perfect example of the former. With both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City distancing more recently themselves from a possible deal, United should be front-runners.

Chelsea to Make Loan Signing Permanent

Chelsea look set to sign Mateo Kovačić despite their transfer ban, according to Sky Sources. Since the Croatian midfielder was signed on loan last season, he has already been registered for the Blues. However, they have to sign him before 30th June, when his current loan deal expires. The deal will cost Chelsea £45 million.

Kovačić made 32 Premier League appearances for the London side last year, also playing an important role in their Europa League triumph. Chelsea were left short of midfield options after the injury to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. So, it was a no-brainer to activate the clause in Kovačić’s loan to sign him permanently. Chelsea are not expected, though, to sign Gonzalo Higuaín permanently.

Arsenal Given Asking Price for German Target

Borussia Dortmund are prepared to sell Arsenal target Julian Weigl, Alex Milne of The Mirror reports. Boosted by the return of Mats Hummels, the German side are willing to accept bids around £27 million.

Weigl made only 17 appearances for Dortmund last season, not regarded as an integral player. He fits the bill for Unai Emery, who wants a new midfielder, but is working with a tight budget. However, they face competition from Paris Saint-Germain, whose spending power is vastly superior.

Palace Join Race for Nice Winger

Mike Keegan of Mail Online reports that Crystal Palace are in the race to sign Nice winger Allan Saint-Maximin. The Eagles will have to part with £25 million to land their man. However, the young star has many suitors – Newcastle United and Watford are both credited with interest.

The scouts at Crystal Palace have earmarked the Ivorian winger as a long-term replacement for Wilfried Zaha. Their talisman has recently expressed his desire to leave Selhurst Park, with joining Arsenal his ambition. The lure of Champions League football is most attractive to him. Though, with Palace demanding £80 million for their star, that move is unlikely to materialise this summer. Boosted by the imminent sale of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United, the Eagles want to add Saint-Maximin to their ranks.

