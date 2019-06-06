PORTO, PORTUGAL – JUNE 05: Bruno Fernandes of Portugal in action during the UEFA Nations League Semi-Final match between Portugal and Switzerland at Estadio do Dragao on June 05, 2019 in Porto, Portugal. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Today’s edition of FTN looks at the latest Premier League transfer rumours. These include a battle for Bruno Fernandes, Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in a Roma attacker and the latest clubs looking at Saloman Rondon. Finally, Napoli have two Premier League transfer targets.

United Facing Further Fernandes Competition

Portuguese reporters at A Bola are reporting that Manchester United face new competition for the signing of Bruno Fernandes. They have reported that Tottenham have turned their attention to the midfielder, in the wake of Christian Eriksen announcing his intention to leave. Tottenham are also being put off of top target Giovani Lo Celso due to Real Betis’ high transfer fee demands.

This news could come as a blow to United, who had hoped to announce Fernandes’ signing after the Nations League, per The Express. Given that Tottenham can offer Champions League football and more guaranteed playing time, Fernandes may view the London club as preferable.

Napoli Keen on Premier League Duo

Napoli are trying to sign two Premier League players, after giving up on PSV Eindhoven’s Hirving Lozano. As an alternative for Lozano, Napoli are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Adama Traore, according to Italian journalist Marco Giordano via Calciomercato. Traore, 23, joined for a fee of around £18 million last summer. He flashed potential in his debut season, but only contributed one league goal. There is a belief within Napoli that Wolves could be prepared to let Traore move on.

Napoli are also keen on bringing David Ospina back to the club, according to The Sun’s Duncan Wright. Ospina spent last season on loan at the side from Arsenal. Despite not featuring enough to trigger a clause forcing the club to buy him, Napoli remain keen on a permanent deal. With Petr Cech retiring, the sale of Ospina would leave Arsenal short of cover at the goalkeeper position.

Tottenham and Juventus Battling for Roma Talent

In addition to Bruno Fernandes, Tottenham are also contemplating a move for Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo, per The Sun’s Gary Stonehouse. The attacking midfielder has also caught Juventus‘ eye. Roma have quoted both clubs £40 million, which would present an enormous profit, after signing Zaniolo for less than €5 million last summer.

An attacking midfielder, Zaniolo made 27 appearances last season, scoring four goals. The winner of Roma’s Young Player of the Season, Zaniolo has enormous potential and could prove excellent value for money. Calciomercato are reporting that Real Madrid are also interested in the attacker.

Three Way Battle for Rondon

West Bromwich Albion striker Saloman Rondon is the subject of a three-way battle for his signing. The favourites remain Newcastle United, for whom he played on loan last season. However, given the uncertainty regarding the future of manager Rafael Benitez and the club’s ownership, Newcastle are currently unable to make any signings.

This has opened the door to other potential landing spots. Wolves are weighing up a move for Rondon, who has a £16.5 million release clause in his contract. However, Wolves have already spent €38 million on Raul Jiminez this window and may not want to spend further on this position. Another club now considering a move are Turkish giants Fenerbahce, according to Goal.

