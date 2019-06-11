LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 14: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst Park on April 14, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest Premier League Transfer Rumours. Today we look at who Manchester United are planning to make a second bid for. Furthermore, which England goalkeeper are Aston Villa looking to sign?

Manchester United to Increase Bid for Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United are ready to increase their bid for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to £50 million, according to David McDonnell of the Daily Mirror.

The right-back is seen as a valuable asset to Crystal Palace. As a result, they are holding out for their valuation of £60 million for the 21-year-old. United have already had an offer £40 million rejected by the Eagles.

Wan-Bissaka had a fantastic first full season at Selhurst Park after breaking through the academy. He failed to score a goal, however, did register three assists.

Tottenham Looking for Right-Back Competition?

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur have identified Marseille right-back Hiroki Sakai as a summer target.

The Japanese defender has spent the last three seasons with Marseille; having joined them in 2016. Last season he scored contributed four assists as the French side missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Tottenham are looking for possible replacements at right-back. This is as both Kieran Trippier and Serge Aurier have been linked with moves away.

Newcastle Striker Set for a Departure?

According to Spanish newspaper Cope, Newcastle United striker Ayoze Perez is attracting interest from Valencia.

The Spaniard had his most successful season to date with Newcastle, scoring 13 goals. As a result, it is no wonder he has been attracting interest from other clubs. His future at St James’ Park could depend on whether manager Rafa Benitez remains at Newcastle.

Furthermore, Perez could be attracted by the prospect of playing Champions League football next season. Valencia finished fourth in La Liga, meaning they qualified automatically for the Champions League group stages.

Jack Butland to Return to the Premier League?

Aston Villa have identified Stoke City‘s Jack Butland as a target, according to Graeme Bryce of The Sun.

Villa are looking to strengthen following their promotion to the Premier League. Dean Smith has identified in front of goal as an area that needs strengthening. Current Aston Villa number one Jed Steer only broke into the team halfway through last season.

