Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

Football Transfer News from Last Word on Football brings you the tastiest transfer rumours from around the world. This edition focuses on the Premier League where Arsenal will consider offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The north London club are also monitoring Keita Balde, who is keen on a move to England. Elsewhere, Manchester United are confident of two new summer signings. Finally, Chelsea may recall Alvaro Morata if Atletico Madrid do not buy the striker.

Auba on the Move?

Arsenal’s summer transfer budget stands at just £45 million. Therefore, if they wish to spend big in the market, they will have to sell at least one player. 90min.com reports the club will at least consider offers for star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

However, there are few suitors at the moment. Man United and Liverpool have expressed interest in the player in the past, but the Red Devils are focusing on young homegrown players this window.

Meanwhile, the Reds would only consider an approach should one of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane leaves the club. The prospect of any of those three leaving Anfield is highly unlikely after such a successful season.

Because of the fact that most of the big Spanish clubs are spending elsewhere, there are really only two destinations which could work; China or Paris Saint-Germain. However, the latter would be contingent on one of their front three leaving the French capital this summer.

Wilfried Zaha has told Crystal Palace that he wishes to leave the club. Furthermore, he has listed Arsenal as his preferred destination. However, the Eagles value their star man at around £80 million, far outside the spending power of the Gunners.

So, Unai Emery may have to look elsewhere to find the winger he so desperately wants. Enter Monaco wideman Keita Balde, who spent last season on loan at Inter Milan where he netted five goals in 24 Serie A appearances.

The Italian club do not wish to activate their option to buy the player. Meanwhile, Balde is keen on a move to the Premier League so would relish a chance to play in London.

Sky reports the player would cost Arsenal somewhere between £25 million and £28 million.

Manchester United Confident on Two New Signings

Having already signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, the Red Devils are focusing their attention on two new players. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen on signing Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff.

While the player is still just 21, he is seen as a potential successor to Michael Carrick. United are reportedly the only top-flight club who wish to sign Longstaff.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also feel that they are in pole position to sign Bruno Fernandes. This is because Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur have all pulled out of the running for the Portuguese international.

The Evening Standard reports Man United will take their time while making offers for the two players as they feel they have no competition.

Morata Transfer Rumours

The Telegraph reports Chelsea have warned Atletico Madrid they may recall Alvaro Morata from loan this summer should the La Liga side not purchase the striker. While the Spanish attacker is only six months into his 18-month loan spell in the capital city, the loan includes the option of a recall.

This option is contingent on Diego Simeone’s men not paying the £50 million fee to make the loan permanent this summer. With Atletico in talks to sign Joao Felix for a fee in excess of £100 million, they may find it difficult to keep Morata.

The Blues are staring down a two-window transfer ban, plus have recently lost star man Eden Hazard to Real Madrid. They are, therefore, keen to add to their attack but cannot make new signings. That means Chelsea are willing to take another chance on Alvaro Morata.

