The Premier League fixtures for the upcoming 2019/20 season have been announced this morning. Teams now know who they will be facing throughout the season and fans can begin to make plans for their big away days.

The Opening Day

Premier League runners up and Champions League winners Liverpool are tasked with opening the season as they host promoted side Norwich City at Anfield on Friday, August 9.

The first Saturday game of the season will then see West Ham United host reigning champions Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The feature game later in the evening will see Tottenham Hotspur host Aston Villa in the 5.30pm kick-off while, on Sunday, there’s a crunch match as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first full season as Manchester United manager kicks off at home to Chelsea.

The Derbies

Merseyside Derby

Liverpool v Everton – Wednesday, December 4 – 8.00pm

Everton v Liverpool – Saturday, March 14 – 3.00pm

North London Derby

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur – Saturday, August 31 – 3.00pm

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Saturday, April 25 – 3.00pm

Manchester Derby

Manchester City v Manchester United – Saturday, December 7 – 3.00pm

Manchester United v Manchester City – Saturday, March 7 – 3.00pm

Liverpool v Manchester United

Manchester United v Liverpool – Saturday, October 19 – 3.00pm

Liverpool v Manchester United – Saturday, January 18 – 3.00pm

The New Boys

Aston Villa will open their first season in the Premier League since 2015/16 with their first trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The festive period sees them play Southampton and Norwich at home before trips to Watford and Burnley and they close the campaign away at West Ham.

Norwich, whose last top-flight campaign was also 2015/16, will open away at Liverpool on Friday night – the last game between those two sides was the Reds’ stunning 5-4 win at Carrow Road in a true Premier League classic. A favourable Christmas list of three home games sees the Canaries host Wolverhampton Wanderers, Spurs and Crystal Palace, with a tough visit to Manchester United in the middle, and they finish the season away at Manchester City.

Finally, Sheffield United are playing their first Premier League season since a single campaign in 2006/07. Their first game back in the division is a trip to Bournemouth before they start the festivities back on the south coast at Brighton & Hove Albion. They then host Watford before two daunting visits to Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Full Lists

The full club-by-club fixture lists can be found here:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Sheffield United

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

