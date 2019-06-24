LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Rafael Benitez, manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Rafael Benitez will leave the club when his contract expires on June 30. Newcastle confirmed that his backroom coaching staff will also leave St James’ Park

It is with disappointment that we announce manager Rafael Benítez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019. Full club statement: https://t.co/IscVOvLxGD #NUFC pic.twitter.com/DWeBkpRubP — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) 24 June 2019

A Strained Relationship

Rafael Benitez had to work under tight circumstances under Mike Ashley at Newcastle. As a result, rumours of a tough relationship between the Spaniard and the board followed.

The Spaniard had very little to work with in terms of a transfer budget. According to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, there were promises broken over the summer transfer budget. As a result, Rafa Benitez and Newcastle have parted ways.

Under the tight circumstances, the former Liverpool manager did perform wonders with Newcastle. Despite being relegated to the Championship shortly after taking the job, they returned to the Premier League as champions after just one season.

They finished tenth in their first season back in the Premier League. However, the 2018/19 season was less successful for Newcastle as they finished 13th.

Club Statement

Newcastle United released the news on their club website on June 24. They said: “It is with disappointment we announce manager Rafa Benitez will leave Newcastle United upon the expiry of his contract on 30th June 2019.

“We have worked hard to extend Rafa’s contract over a significant period of time, however, it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement with Rafa and his representatives.

“We would like to thank Rafa and his coaching team for their efforts over the last three years and their significant contribution to what has been collectively achieved.”

What Next For Newcastle United?

Newcastle United will now begin a new search for a manager to take the helm at St James’ Park.

Sean Dyche and Garry Monk have been labelled the early contenders to take over from Rafael Benitez.

