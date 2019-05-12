NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND – MAY 04: Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez applauds the support after the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James’ Park on May 4, 2019 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images)

The contract of Rafael Benitez is winding down at Newcastle and has been reported that the 59-year-old will be leaving Newcastle United. Benitez has won La Liga, the Champions League and the Europa League and has many admirers in Europe. Benitez will weigh up these admirers and decide whether he wants to leave the English Premier League.

Ligue 1 Calling?

Benitez has never managed in Ligue 1 and would consider any interest from France. Lyon is a potential French destination for the ex-Liverpool manager, with boss Bruno Genesio unpopular with the fans. Another unpopular manager in France currently is Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel’s poor recent league form and European failure could see Paris Saint-Germain decide to make a managerial change. Benitez’s record in Europe and defensive organization would be attractive to the French Champions.

Benitez to Return to Serie A?

Experts describe Benitez as the most ‘Italian’ Spanish manager with his pragmatic style. Having managed in Italy before, the ex-Napoli coach may consider a return to Italy. Roma would be an attractive option as they are currently fighting for Champions League qualification. Benitez would relish the chance to improve their performance and work with a high-quality squad. Roma’s current coach, Claudio Ranieri, is seen as a caretaker for the role. Ranieri, 67, is in the twilight of his career and therefore Benitez would be a more long-term option.

Celtic

Celtic are another major European club looking for a new manager as they try to replace caretaker Neil Lennon. The names currently linked to replace Lennon at Celtic Park are Benitez and Jose Mourinho. The ex-Valencia boss has declared that he misses competing for trophies. Therefore, Celtic offer the chance for trophies with their domestic dominance. On the other hand, their limited budget and lack of competition could be unattractive to Benitez.

