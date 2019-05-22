MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – APRIL 28: Juan Mata of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea FC at Old Trafford on April 28, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez would be open to signing Juan Mata, according to David Coverdale of The Sun. The midfielder’s contract at Manchester United expires this summer.

Newcastle United could obtain Juan Mata on a free transfer, according to the Sun.

Mata has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s arrival. The midfielder has made only a handful of appearances since December.

Reports in The Sun claim that Benitez is keen to resign his former Chelsea playmaker but would need to go against club policy to do so.

Benitez’s future is still undecided, with the Spaniard still in negotiations over a new contract at Newcastle United. The former Liverpool and Chelsea boss has asked for reforms over the club’s recruitment strategy and wage structure.

The Toon have an average age of 27 and eight players aged over 26.

If the Magpies want to seriously consider signing Mata, who earns £140,000-a-week, they would need to offer a competitive salary.

Benitez, who managed Mata during the 2012/13 season at Chelsea, believes the midfielder’s creative flair and experience would make him a perfect fit at St James’ Park.

However, Mata has a host of offers from La Liga teams on the table. Although, the main stumbling block will be dealing with Mata’s high wages at United.

The Sun reports that Mata’s former club, Valencia, is one team tracking the midfielder. Meanwhile, they also claim that Barcelona are also keeping tabs on the 31-year-old.

Although, the midfielder would be forced to accept a huge pay-cut if he wants to move to the Nou Camp.

Similarly, Spanish newspaper Sport claims the outcast is a summer target for Atletico Madrid following a large number of exits this transfer window.

