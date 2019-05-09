AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS – MAY 08: Matthijs de Ligt of Ajax and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur jump for a header during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final second leg match between Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur at the Johan Cruyff Arena on May 08, 2019 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. This edition looks at transfer news from the Premier League, including a rumoured move away from Ajax for Matthijs de Ligt, whilst Toby Alderweireld considers a move back to his boyhood club later in his career.

Also in this edition, Newcastle United target Rafa Silva and Mady Camara. Meanwhile, Alexis Sanchez is looking for a move away from his dismal spell at Manchester United.

De Ligt to Light Up the Lane?

According to Ajax’s CEO Edwin van der Sar, via MailOnline’s Harry Slavin, Matthijs de Ligt is looking for a move away this summer. This could either be the Premier League or La Liga. The Ajax captain scored in the Champions League semi-final but could not save his team from falling to a miraculous Tottenham Hotspur comeback. He is a young talented centre-back, already with the qualities to lead. As he showed against Spurs, he is strong in the air and could well follow in the steps of Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez.

There is no direct link to any particular club at the minute, though. However, Spurs should be looking for another young understudy for their ageing Belgian pair of Vertonghen and Alderweireld.

Alderweireld to Return to Ajax?

Voetbal International’s Lentin Goodijk interviewed Toby Alderweireld in the aftermath of the semi-final. When asked if he secretly had any thoughts about a return, he played down any actual plans, instead of explaining that such a return is “100% in my head”. Alderweireld graduated from the youth ranks at Ajax, going on to make 128 Eredivisie appearances for this side. During these years he won three league titles, a cup and the Johan Cruyff Shield.

At the age of 30, Alderweireld still has another year left on his Spurs contract. There are some rumours that Spurs may offer him an extension in the summer. He made a vital tackle in the 90th minute in last night’s match and is a vital defender at the club. But, as time rolls on, he may wish to return home to play out the latter stages of his career.

Newcastle United Set to Bolster Squad

Rafa Benitez needs signings and investment if he’s to stay at Newcastle. Mark Donnelly from the Shields Gazette claims that the Magpies will swoop in for Benfica winger Rafa Silva as well as Olympiakos midfielder Mady Camara. Goals are in demand, and Silva could definitely help to contribute. He has scored 15 goals and made three assists in the Primeira Liga. He is a 25-year-old winger with both the pace and flair to really give something Newcastle fans can rave about.

Camara, previously linked with Watford, is a defensive midfielder who has notched a handful of goals for his club. He hasn’t played long at Olympiakos, having signed a five-year contract in March 2018, which will no doubt up his fee. Three years younger than Silva, the midfielder has already starred for his country, Guinea. Both signings could really help to add to Newcastle’s squad depth and give Benitez greater sources to work with.

Alexis Sanchez to Revitalise Career at Inter

Alexis Sanchez is looking for a move away from a disappointing stint at Manchester United, with Inter Milan a possible destination according to the Davide Stoppini of La Gazzetta Dello Sport. His agent has met with the Italian outfit enquiring about a possible transfer this summer. Since January 2018, Sanchez has made 21 league appearances, 11 of which from the bench. He failed to make any real impact at the club and failed to find his feet under successive managers in Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Chilean first made his senior debut at his youth club Cobreloa. His next club was Udinese in the Serie A. Here he made 95 appearances scoring 20 goals. Furthermore, he has had great experience in La Liga with Barcelona. This dynamic attacking midfielder is talented on his day, but he needs to find a club that can give him game time and the right space to execute his skills.

