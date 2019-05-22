HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith’s Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. Today, we look at a possible destination for out-of-contract Juan Mata.

Out-of-Contract Juan Mata to Join Newcastle?

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is reportedly keen to sign midfielder Juan Mata this summer, according to David Coverdale of The Sun.

Mata is out of contract at Manchester United this summer. As a result, he will be available to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer. Benitez previously worked with Mata during his spell at Chelsea. However, a deal could depend on whether Benitez remains at St James’ Park.

The Spaniard scored five goals and registered just two assists for Manchester United this season.

A Move in the Opposite Direction For Longstaff?

Manchester United could also be about to raid Newcastle for the signing of Sean Longstaff. John Percy of The Telegraph is reporting that a bid could be imminent for the 21-year-old.

Longstaff impressed during his 12 appearances for Newcastle this season. However, he, unfortunately, suffered a knee injury in March that ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Interest in Longstaff perhaps signals a change in transfer policy at Manchester United. They have also been linked with a move for Swansea City midfielder Dan James.

A Deal For Cahill Depending on Promotion?

According to Dave Armitage of The Mirror, if Derby County seal promotion by beating Aston Villa in the play-off final then they will look to sign Gary Cahill on a free transfer.

Cahill, 33, is a free agent after Chelsea opted to not renew his contract. He fell out of favour with boss Maurizio Sarri and subsequently his seven-year stay at Stamford Bridge has come to an end.

However, any deal for the centre-back will depend entirely on whether Derby can clinch promotion back to the Premier League.

