Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around the world. Today’s edition looks at the Football League as a bid for Leeds United reject a bid for Jack Clarke. Meanwhile, a Premier League move for Jack Butland could affect Birmingham City’s chase for a new goalkeeper.

Also today, a new party re-enters the fray for Tammy Abraham after his goal-laden season.

Latest on Jack Butland, Clarke, Białkowski and Abraham

Spurs’ Clarke Bid Turned Down

Jack Clarke was subject of a £10 million bid from Tottenham Hotspur, however Football.London are reporting that Leeds have rejected it. The 18-year-old is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs after making his debut this season.

The tricky winger scored two goals in 22 appearances in his debut season at Elland Road, but a virus hindered his season. Leeds are keen on keeping their young talisman as they bid for automatic promotion again next season.

Jack Butland to Return to Premier League?

Birmingham Mail are reporting that Jack Butland’s next club could be Bournemouth. The Cherries were keeping tabs on Burnley keeper Nick Pope. But the England stopper has just committed himself to four more seasons at Turf Moor. Now, they are turning their attentions to the Birmingham City academy graduate.

Stoke City are close to signing Barnsley skipper Adam Davies, and this could be preparation for Butland’s eventual departure. With Butland’s last England appearance coming in September, he will be keen to increase his chances of selection in Gareth Southgate’s side. Butland’s move could see significant windfall in their pocket, which could influence their goalkeeper chase.

Białkowski’s Escape Route

With Ispwich Town’s relegation to League One confirmed, Bartosz Białkowski could be on his way out of Portman Road. According to Nottingham Post, Birmingham City are lining up a move for the Polish keeper, who is valued at £1.5 million.

The Blues had a deal lined up last summer, but their transfer restrictions stopped a move. Garry Monk wants competition for Lee Camp this summer, and the club is now ‘back in the game’ financially after problems over the past year.

Tammy to Tyneside?

Tammy Abraham is attracting interest from many English clubs after scoring 26 goals in 39 appearances for Aston Villa this season. His future could very much depend on the result of the Championship play-off final on Monday. A fee of £25 million was being touted if Villa won promotion, but Newcastle United are waiting to pounce, the Northern Echo claims.

Of course, a move for the two-time England international could also depend on the future of Rafael Benítez. The Spanish manager’s future is up in the air, locked in negotiations with owner Mike Ashley. Newcastle looked at the striker in 2017, before he opted for a loan move to Swansea City.

