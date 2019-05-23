FLORENCE, ITALY – MAY 11: Gianluigi Donnarumma of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match between ACF Fiorentina and AC Milan at Stadio Artemio Franchi on May 11, 2019 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Last word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. Today we focus on the English club Gianluigi Donnarumma could be on his way to.

Also, who are the two European clubs fighting for Kieran Trippier’s signature?

European Duo Battle to Sign Trippier

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Trippier has impressed this season for Spurs; however, the defender’s future is subject to a two-way battle between Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

The Mirror’s Darren Lewis claims that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is willing to listen to offers for the defender this summer. The 28-year-old is understood to be making a decision regarding his future after next month’s Champions League final in Madrid.

Donnarumma on the Move to England?

Reports from Italy (via Lloyd Johnson at The Express) suggest that Manchester United are set to bid for AC Milan shot-stopper Gianluigi Donnarumma. It is understood that the Red Devils see the keeper as a replacement for David de Gea.

Italian outlet Calciomercato claims that the 20-year-old will look for a move away; however, that is only if Milan fail to qualify for the Champions League this summer.

City Look to Portugal for Signings

Portuguese publication The Record reports that Manchester City are close to signing 24-year-old João Cancelo. The report claims that the Premier League champions have met Juventus’ valuation of €60 million (£52.9 million).

The defender joined Juventus last summer; however, the talented defender is a key target for Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool Close in on Polish Goalkeeper

The Liverpool Echo reports that 16-year-old goalkeeper Jakub Ojrzynski will move from Legia Warsaw after agreeing a deal with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool fought off competition from Manchester United, Valencia and Juventus to sign the shot-stopper in a move understood to be for around £200,000.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on