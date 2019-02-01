VITORIA GASTEIZ, SPAIN – JANUARY 5: Michy Batshuayi of Valencia CF during the La Liga Santander match between Deportivo Alaves v Valencia at the Estadio de Mendizorroza on January 5, 2019 in Vitoria Gasteiz Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Deadline Day, once again, saw a flurry of activity. Numerous Premier League teams were scrambling to obtain the final pieces of their respective jigsaws as we enter the business end of the season. Here, we pick three of the best deals involving those sides from the English top-flight, as well as giving you a quick run-through of all the deals completed involving Premier League teams today.

Palace Bring Batshuayi in on Loan

There had been all sort of rumours linking Michy Batshuayi away from Chelsea throughout January, with Monaco deemed to be the front-runners for most of the month.

However, rumours started to circulate on the morning of deadline day that West Ham were interested, seemingly due to the injury fear over Marko Arnautovic and the poor form of Andy Carroll.

Once this rumour was solid, it always seemed likely that the Belgian would stay in England, but Crystal Palace came out of nowhere with a late move and it paid off. They landed the 25-year-old on a deal until the end of the season, adding a semi-proven striker to their misfiring ranks.

Jordan Ayew and Connor Wickham are the only strikers to have scored for the Eagles this season, with Wickham’s goal coming against Spurs in the FA Cup and Ayew’s strike coming against Wolves.

The addition of Batshuayi could just be enough for them to pull away from the relegation zone and secure another season of Premier League football.

Newcastle Break Bank For Almiron

Newcastle United broke their transfer record today, completing the signing of Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron from MLS outfit Atlanta United.

He joins for a fee of around £20 million and the playmaker could be exactly what Newcastle need in their fight for survival, as well as in the future.

Almiron is highly thought of over in the States and it was only a matter of time before he made the move across the pond to Europe, and the Magpies ended up being his preferred destination.

We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Miguel Almirón from @ATLUTD. The 24-year-old has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until June 2024. Full story: https://t.co/5NxxCEHhNx #NUFC pic.twitter.com/a5MV5QBTum — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2019

Foxes Loan Tielemans From Monaco

Leicester City had a re-jigging in their midfield. While Andy King, a member of their 2016 title-winning squad, made a loan move to the Championship, the Foxes brought in their own loan in the form of Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Anderlecht and has been one of the most talked about youngsters in European football ever since.

For a mid-table Premier League side to secure the services of such a big talent is a massive credit, and the club should be applauded for securing Tielemans’ services.

As part of the deal, Adrien Silva joined Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.

The Belgium midfielder joins Leicester City on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season 🔵#BienvenueYouri — Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2019

All Deals

Jonny Castro Otto – Athletico Madrid to Wolves – Reported £15-18 million

We are delighted to announce that @JonnyOtto19 has joined the club on a permanent basis! #Jonny2023 🐺✍️https://t.co/5OyhtBKkeO — Wolves (@Wolves) January 31, 2019

Ante Palaversa – Hadjuk Split to Manchester City – £7 million

Antonio Barreca – Monaco to Newcastle United – Loan

Miguel Almiron – Atlanta United to Newcastle United – £20 million

Leandro Bacuna – Reading to Cardiff City – Undisclosed (reported £3 million)

Tudor-Cristian Baluta – FC Viitorul Constanta to Brighton & Hove Albion – Undisclosed

Jan Mlakar – NK Maribor to Brighton & Hove Albion – Undisclosed

Peter Crouch – Stoke City to Burnley – Undisclosed

Youri Tielemans – Monaco to Leicester City – Loan

Havard Nordtveit – Hoffenheim to Fulham – Loan

Michy Batshuayi – Chelsea to Crystal Palace – Loan

Lazar Markovic – Liverpool to Fulham – Free

Adrien Silva – Leicester City to Monaco – Loan

Ben Wilmot – Watford to Udinese – Loan

Anthony Georgiou – Tottenham Hotspur to Levante – Loan

Emile Smith Rowe – Arsenal to RB Leipzig – Loan

Reece Oxford – West Ham United to Augsburg

Aboubakar Kamara – Fulham to Yeni Malatyaspor

Georges-Kevin N’Koudou – Tottenham Hotspur to Monaco – Loan

Yannick Bolasie – Everton to Anderlecht – Loan

Welcome, @YannickBolasie!

Prêté au #RSCA pour six mois.

Voor zes maanden uitgeleend aan RSC Anderlecht. NL ▶️ https://t.co/JhDvhA5IJZ

FR ▶️ https://t.co/jxZFwX1DPi Quelle question voudrais-tu lui poser?

Welke vraag zou jij hem willen stellen?

👉 https://t.co/z49Yac6k0r pic.twitter.com/KGfd1Ja0Wp — RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) January 31, 2019

Dominic Iorfa – Wolves to Sheffield Wednesday – Undisclosed

Anthony Evans – Everton to Blackpool – Loan

Charlie Wakefield – Chelsea to Coventry City – Loan

Aaron Connolly – Brighton & Hove Albion to Luton Town – Loan

Callum Connolly – Everton to Bolton Wanderers – Loan

Beni Baningime – Everton to Wigan Athletic – Loan

Andy King – Leicester City to Derby County – Loan

Jacob Murphy – Newcastle United to West Bromwich Albion – Loan

Rolando Aarons – Newcastle United to Sheffield Wednesday – Loan

Achraf Lazaar – Newcastle United to Sheffield Wednesday – Loan

Michael Folivi – Watford to AFC Wimbledon – Loan

Josh Knight – Leicester City to Peterborough United – Loan

Kazaiah Sterling – Tottenham Hotspur to Sunderland – Loan

Matty Virtue – Liverpool to Blackpool – Undisclosed

Callum Wheelan – Manchester United to Port Vale – Loan

Zak Dearnley – Manchester United to Oldham Athletic – Loan

Oladapo Afolayan – West Ham United to Oldham Athletic – Loan

Leo Bonatini – Wolves to Nottingham Forest – Loan

Jerome Sinclair – Watford to Oxford United – Loan

Donovan Wilson – Wolves to Exeter City – Loan

Jake Hesketh – Southampton to MK Dons – Loan

Tyrone Mings – Bournemouth to Aston Villa – Loan

Elijah Adebayo – Fulham to Stevenage – Loan

Stefan Johansen – Fulham to West Bromwich Albion – Loan

Callum Roberts – Newcastle United to Stevenage – Loan

Matty Willock – Manchester United to Crawley Town – Loan

Marvin Sordell – Burton Albion to Northampton Town – Loan

Liam Millar – Liverpool to Kilmarnock – Loan

