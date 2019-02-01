Deadline Day, once again, saw a flurry of activity. Numerous Premier League teams were scrambling to obtain the final pieces of their respective jigsaws as we enter the business end of the season. Here, we pick three of the best deals involving those sides from the English top-flight, as well as giving you a quick run-through of all the deals completed involving Premier League teams today.
Palace Bring Batshuayi in on Loan
There had been all sort of rumours linking Michy Batshuayi away from Chelsea throughout January, with Monaco deemed to be the front-runners for most of the month.
However, rumours started to circulate on the morning of deadline day that West Ham were interested, seemingly due to the injury fear over Marko Arnautovic and the poor form of Andy Carroll.
Once this rumour was solid, it always seemed likely that the Belgian would stay in England, but Crystal Palace came out of nowhere with a late move and it paid off. They landed the 25-year-old on a deal until the end of the season, adding a semi-proven striker to their misfiring ranks.
Jordan Ayew and Connor Wickham are the only strikers to have scored for the Eagles this season, with Wickham’s goal coming against Spurs in the FA Cup and Ayew’s strike coming against Wolves.
The addition of Batshuayi could just be enough for them to pull away from the relegation zone and secure another season of Premier League football.
🦇 Batsman Returns to London!
Welcome to the Palace, @mbatshuayi 👊 #CPFC 🦅
👉 https://t.co/GXoBd1Ujhn pic.twitter.com/eVQgrN8uD5
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 1, 2019
Newcastle Break Bank For Almiron
Newcastle United broke their transfer record today, completing the signing of Paraguayan forward Miguel Almiron from MLS outfit Atlanta United.
He joins for a fee of around £20 million and the playmaker could be exactly what Newcastle need in their fight for survival, as well as in the future.
Almiron is highly thought of over in the States and it was only a matter of time before he made the move across the pond to Europe, and the Magpies ended up being his preferred destination.
We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Miguel Almirón from @ATLUTD.
The 24-year-old has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until June 2024.
Full story: https://t.co/5NxxCEHhNx #NUFC pic.twitter.com/a5MV5QBTum
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 31, 2019
Foxes Loan Tielemans From Monaco
Leicester City had a re-jigging in their midfield. While Andy King, a member of their 2016 title-winning squad, made a loan move to the Championship, the Foxes brought in their own loan in the form of Monaco and Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans.
The 21-year-old burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old at Anderlecht and has been one of the most talked about youngsters in European football ever since.
For a mid-table Premier League side to secure the services of such a big talent is a massive credit, and the club should be applauded for securing Tielemans’ services.
As part of the deal, Adrien Silva joined Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.
T I E
LEM
ANS
The Belgium midfielder joins Leicester City on loan until the end of the 2018/19 season 🔵#BienvenueYouri
— Leicester City (@LCFC) January 31, 2019
All Deals
Jonny Castro Otto – Athletico Madrid to Wolves – Reported £15-18 million
We are delighted to announce that @JonnyOtto19 has joined the club on a permanent basis! #Jonny2023
— Wolves (@Wolves) January 31, 2019
Ante Palaversa – Hadjuk Split to Manchester City – £7 million
Antonio Barreca – Monaco to Newcastle United – Loan
Miguel Almiron – Atlanta United to Newcastle United – £20 million
Leandro Bacuna – Reading to Cardiff City – Undisclosed (reported £3 million)
Tudor-Cristian Baluta – FC Viitorul Constanta to Brighton & Hove Albion – Undisclosed
Jan Mlakar – NK Maribor to Brighton & Hove Albion – Undisclosed
Peter Crouch – Stoke City to Burnley – Undisclosed
Announcing… 🤖@petercrouch pic.twitter.com/AsqauruKHp
— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 31, 2019
Youri Tielemans – Monaco to Leicester City – Loan
Havard Nordtveit – Hoffenheim to Fulham – Loan
Michy Batshuayi – Chelsea to Crystal Palace – Loan
Lazar Markovic – Liverpool to Fulham – Free
Adrien Silva – Leicester City to Monaco – Loan
Ben Wilmot – Watford to Udinese – Loan
Anthony Georgiou – Tottenham Hotspur to Levante – Loan
Emile Smith Rowe – Arsenal to RB Leipzig – Loan
Reece Oxford – West Ham United to Augsburg
Aboubakar Kamara – Fulham to Yeni Malatyaspor
Georges-Kevin N’Koudou – Tottenham Hotspur to Monaco – Loan
Yannick Bolasie – Everton to Anderlecht – Loan
Welcome, @YannickBolasie!
Prêté au #RSCA pour six mois.
Voor zes maanden uitgeleend aan RSC Anderlecht.
NL ▶️ https://t.co/JhDvhA5IJZ
FR ▶️ https://t.co/jxZFwX1DPi
Quelle question voudrais-tu lui poser?
Welke vraag zou jij hem willen stellen?
👉 https://t.co/z49Yac6k0r pic.twitter.com/KGfd1Ja0Wp
— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) January 31, 2019
Dominic Iorfa – Wolves to Sheffield Wednesday – Undisclosed
Anthony Evans – Everton to Blackpool – Loan
Charlie Wakefield – Chelsea to Coventry City – Loan
Aaron Connolly – Brighton & Hove Albion to Luton Town – Loan
Callum Connolly – Everton to Bolton Wanderers – Loan
Beni Baningime – Everton to Wigan Athletic – Loan
Andy King – Leicester City to Derby County – Loan
Jacob Murphy – Newcastle United to West Bromwich Albion – Loan
Rolando Aarons – Newcastle United to Sheffield Wednesday – Loan
Achraf Lazaar – Newcastle United to Sheffield Wednesday – Loan
Michael Folivi – Watford to AFC Wimbledon – Loan
Josh Knight – Leicester City to Peterborough United – Loan
Kazaiah Sterling – Tottenham Hotspur to Sunderland – Loan
Matty Virtue – Liverpool to Blackpool – Undisclosed
Callum Wheelan – Manchester United to Port Vale – Loan
Zak Dearnley – Manchester United to Oldham Athletic – Loan
Oladapo Afolayan – West Ham United to Oldham Athletic – Loan
Leo Bonatini – Wolves to Nottingham Forest – Loan
Jerome Sinclair – Watford to Oxford United – Loan
#OUFC have completed the #DeadlineDay loan signing of @WatfordFC Striker Jerome Sinclairhttps://t.co/YYTYEQA8Uk
— Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 31, 2019
Donovan Wilson – Wolves to Exeter City – Loan
Jake Hesketh – Southampton to MK Dons – Loan
Tyrone Mings – Bournemouth to Aston Villa – Loan
Elijah Adebayo – Fulham to Stevenage – Loan
Stefan Johansen – Fulham to West Bromwich Albion – Loan
Callum Roberts – Newcastle United to Stevenage – Loan
Matty Willock – Manchester United to Crawley Town – Loan
Marvin Sordell – Burton Albion to Northampton Town – Loan
Liam Millar – Liverpool to Kilmarnock – Loan
Main Photo
View the original article on Last Word On Football: Premier League Deadline Day Round-Up: Michy Batshuayi, Almiron and Tielemans