ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 08: Miguel Almiron #10 of Atlanta United turns on the speed during the 2018 Audi MLS Cup Championship match between Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers at the Mercedes Benz Stadium on December 08, 2018 in Atlanta, GA. Atlanta United won the match with a score of 2 to 0. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

Newcastle United have completed their first signing of the January window by adding Atlanta United playmaker Miguel Almiron. The 24-year-old Paraguay international completed his £20.5 million move with a medical in Newcastle on Wednesday. The move gives Rafa Benitez a much-needed playmaker for their survival effort.

We are delighted to announce the signing of forward Miguel Almirón from @ATLUTD. The 24-year-old has penned a five-and-a-half-year deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until June 2024. Full story: https://t.co/5NxxCEHhNx #NUFC pic.twitter.com/a5MV5QBTum — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) 31 January 2019

When Miguel Almiron signed with Atlanta United in 2016, he was given a promise: come to Atlanta and we will lead you to new heights; we will be your stepping stone to your dreams. With this move to Premier League, Atlanta have kept their promise and, in return, they receive the highest fee ever paid for an MLS player.

For that fee, Newcastle are getting a top quality playmaker. Almiron is quick, with and without the ball. He has the full range of passes that anyone wants from a playmaker. He’s best playing near the striker, and no one is happier to hear that than Soloman Rondon. The big Venezuelan often finds himself isolated in games and Almiron will help that.

By bringing in Almiron, Newcastle have found the perfect link between their midfield and Rondon. The Magpies have been playing, recently, with a back five, with three centre-backs. That is the exact system Atlanta United played in Almiron’s two seasons there and, despite it being an expansion franchise, Almiron had 21 goals and 19 assists in 62 MLS games for Atlanta.

He did plenty of work in that system as well. He’s not one of these creative players that is above tracking back or marking his man. He works for the team and understands what working for the team will bring, and in Rafa Benitez’s system that work will always be welcomed with glee.

Lastly, there is plenty of concern that he will take time to settle into the Premier League, because of the inferior league he played in. If he does struggle, it won’t have anything to do with where he came from. Almiron broke an MLS stigma of young players not blossoming, now he’s ready to break another.

