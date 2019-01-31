NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – JANUARY 26: Jacob Murphy of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Newcastle United and Watford at St James’ Park on January 26, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Jacob Murphy has departed Newcastle for West Brom. He joins on a loan deal until the end of the season

Ex-Norwich academy graduate Murphy joins West Brom as he has struggled for minutes so far this season. He has made just nine appearances so far this season, with six of those from the bench.

The 23-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League. Having signed for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2017, he has just the one goal and two assists in 34 Premier League appearances.

A loan move back to the Championship may suit him. In the 2016/17 season, Murphy scored nine goals and yielded six assists as Norwich finished eighth in the Championship.

Filling the Gap For West Brom

The Baggies have been searching for a replacement for Harvey Barnes, who was recalled by Leicester earlier in the window. Barnes had nine goals and six assists in the first half of the season and became imperative in their bid to gain promotion.

He has clearly been missed by the Baggies, as they have scored three goals in three games. Darren Moore will be hoping that Jacob Murphy can hit the ground running for the second half of the season.

Helping the Promotion Push

Murphy is joining West Brom at a vital time of their season. They currently lie in fourth place, four points off Norwich who occupy second place. They will hoping to return to the Premier league automatically at the first attempt.

February could prove a pivotal month for Darren Moore’s side. They face Middlesbrough at home on Saturday followed by games against Stoke and Nottingham Forest in the Championship. It is then a derby fixture against rivals Aston Villa before finishing off the month with games against QPR and Sheffield United. It could prove to be a pivotal month for the Baggies.

