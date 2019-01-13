NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 09: Kalidou Koulibaly during an SSC Napoli Training Session on January 9, 2019 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Ciro Sarpa SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images)

Welcome back to another edition of Football Transfer News. Today we bring you the news of potential incomings and outgoings at Manchester United. We also bring you updates on Chelsea, West Ham and Newcastle.

United’s New Centre-Back Target

Manchester United have made Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly their number one target. However, they may wait until the summer to get their man. Koulibaly has had plenty of admirers across Europe having made 18 appearances in Serie A for Napoli this season and has two assists.

This may put an end to United’s centre-back search. Jose Mourinho wanted to sign a centre-back in the summer but failed to do so. As a result, it may spell the end for some players at Manchester United.

A Defender Out at Old Trafford?

Antonio Valencia looks set to be on his way out of Old Trafford. The right-back is out of contract in the summer and looks set to join Inter Milan.

The Ecuador international has had an illustrious career at Manchester United, making 240 appearances. He was also made club captain this summer.

A Return to Chelsea For Ake?

The Sun on Sunday are reporting that Chelsea are interested in bringing Nathan Ake back to Stamford Bridge. Ake only joined current club Bournemouth two years ago and has been a key figure in the defence ever since.

However, Bournemouth may have to reluctantly lose him should he wish to leave. Chelsea inserted a buy-back option in the defender’s contract when he moved.

West Ham to Turn to Wilson?

Manuel Pellegrini may turn to Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson if Marko Arnautovic leaves. Arnautovic has been attracting interest from China. He reportedly wants the move and wants West Ham to let him go. If he leaves, West Ham have identified Wilson as their top target.

Wilson has been in good form this season, with nine goals and five assists. He also scored on his England debut – a 3-0 win over the USA. However, Bournemouth are reluctant to sell their key man.

Laxalt Reluctant to Move to Newcastle?

Newcastle are reportedly after AC Milan winger Diego Laxalt. The Uruguayan only the Italian side in the summer but has failed to impress at the San Siro. Newcastle are keen to bring him to England for a fee in the region of £10.7 million.

However, reports in Italy suggest the winger is not keen in joining Newcastle. He has spent the majority of his career in Italy and may be keen to join another Serie A side.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on