Newcastle have completed the signing of Brazillian midfielder Kenedy. The Chelsea academy graduate rejoins the Geordies having been involved in a similar arrangement last season. The 22-year-old played 13 times for Newcastle last season, contributing two goals and two assists to help his side to a comfortable 10th placed finish, following their promotion from the Championship.

Style of Play

Kenedy is a versatile player. Last season he played in midfield, attacking midfield and defensive midfield. While playing for his parent club Chelsea, the Brazillian has also been deployed as a left back. This versatility will be extremely useful for manager Rafael Benitez. Newcastle do not have the financial muscle that clubs around them possess, so a player who can play a variety of roles will be of great help. Kenedy is also a difference-maker. He is not afraid to shoot from distance and coupled with his dribbling ability, he will likely be one of the star players for the northern side.

Does Kenedy Have a Future at Chelsea?

Chelsea have a very bad reputation for developing youth players. Despite their success in youth competitions, very few players make the step up from the academy to the Chelsea first team.

Kenedy has impressed when played in the Premier League. If any Chelsea youngster is going to make the cut, it is likely to be him. He’ll be 23-years-old when he returns to Chelsea and it’ll likely be a case of now or never. Last Summer, Kenedy posted a video while on Chelsea’s pre-season tour in China. Many believed this video to be racist and the Brazilian was forced to apologise. This may have held his Chelsea career back a bit. At the very least, Kenedy is likely to forge a Premier League career for himself, but it may not be at Chelsea.

