Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at the latest for Manchester United‘s search for a central midfielder. Furthermore, who have West Ham reportedly agreed a fee for?

Manchester United Transfer Rumours

According to Enzo Palladini of Sport MediaSet, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is the latest midfielder attracting interest from Manchester United.

The Serbian’s agent has reportedly flown to London for talks with Manchester United representatives. Last season he suffered a lapse in form. He scored just five goals in comparison to the 14 the season before.

However, any deal may depend on whether Paul Pogba remains at Old Trafford. This is due to the fact that Lazio are likely to command a high figure for Milinkovic-Savic.

Everton Transfer Rumours

According to Joe Bernstein for the Mail On Sunday, Everton are looking at the possibility of bringing former Chelsea striker Diego Costa to Goodison Park.

Costa spent three years at Stamford Bridge, scoring 54 goals. His time with Chelsea was triumphant though, winning two Premier League titles in three years.

However, following a falling out with former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, he returned to Atletico Madrid. Last season he scored just three goals in all competitions.

Tyrone Mings Set For Aston Villa Return?

According to Sky sources, Aston Villa have agreed a deal to signs Tyrone Mings from Bournemouth.

Mings spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park. He was instrumental in leading Aston Villa back to the Premier League, making 15 appearances.

It is expected that Mings will sign for Villa in a club-record £25 million deal.

West Ham Finally Set To Land Striking Target?

According to Sky Sources, West Ham have agreed a club-record deal for Celta Vigo striker Maxi Gomez.

Gomez has been a long-term target for West Ham. Last season the Uruguayan scored 13 goals as Celta Vigo narrowly avoided relegation from La Liga.

