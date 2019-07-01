PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL – JUNE 27: Philippe Coutinho of Brazil scores during the penalty shoot-out following the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Brazil and Paraguay at Arena do Gremio on June 27, 2019 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest Premier League transfer rumours. Today, we look at which former Liverpool play may return to Anfield as well as which Burnley youngster is attracting from Italian champions Juventus.

Liverpool Transfer Rumours

According to Jake Polden of the Daily Mirror, Philippe Coutinho would still be welcome back at Anfield.

Coutinho only left Liverpool to join Barcelona in 2018 for £142 million. However, he has found it hard to perform to the high standards at the Nou Camp. Last season he scored eight goals in 34 appearances as Barcelona romped to their 26th La Liga title.

Liverpool will face stern competition from a number of clubs to sign Coutinho, including rivals Manchester United.

Manchester United Ready to Complete Third Summer Signing?

According to Jack Otway of the Daily Express, Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

United are preparing for life without Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian continues to be linked with a move to Inter Milan. As a result, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is searching for a replacement.

French International Ben Yedder was prolific last season for Sevilla. He registered 26 goals in all competitions last season as Sevilla finished sixth in La Liga.

Juventus Interest In Burnley’s Dwight McNeil?

According to Alan Nixon of The Sun, Burnley’s Dwight McNeil is attracting interest from Juventus.

The 19-year-old only broke into the Burnley team midway through last season. However, he impressed in his debut campaign, scoring three times and grabbing five assists.

It is believed that Juventus will continue to scout McNeil before making a move.

Norwich City Transfer Rumours

According to Rich Jones of the Daily Mirror, Norwich City are keen on Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic.

Krovinovic has played a subsidiary role at Benfica since his move in 2017. Last season he made just six appearances all season, five of which came from the bench.

As a result, he will be looking for regular first-team action. However, Norwich is facing competition from West Bromwich Albion for his signature.

