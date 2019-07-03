HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith’s Stadium on May 5, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest transfer rumours from around world football. In today’s edition, Juventus and Real Madrid have made bids for Paul Pogba. Meanwhile, James Rodriguez is closing in on his move to Napoli.

Pogba Transfer Rumours

The race for Paul Pogba is heating up as both Real Madrid and Juventus are making bigger and better offers. Let’s start with Juventus, the Italian champions would like to add Pogba to a new midfield featuring Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey. And they are so serious they have offered Paulo Dybala plus cash for Pogba.

The report from Gazzetta Dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira says Juve will offer Manchester United Dybala plus €60 – €70 million. Whether or not that is enough to reach Manchester United’s €150 million value for Pogba remains to be seen. However, it is not the only offer on the table.

Rumours in MARCA are suggesting that Real Madrid has finally made an offer to Manchester United that includes Gareth Bale. And ‘El Chiringuito’ has added that Madrid has offered United €80 million on top of the Welshman.

Both clubs are now waiting for United’s response to their offers. Whatever United’s decision is, these are transfer rumours to keep watch off. Both are close enough to United’s valuation that a deal could get done. Its just a matter of which deal gets done now.

James To Napoli

An agreement between Real Madrid and Napoli for the transfer of James Rodriguez is almost complete. According to AS reporter Mirko Calemme, Napoli is getting closer to meeting Real Madrid’s desired €42 million price tag. However, they would still prefer a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

But Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis understands the situation he is in. He knows that Madrid needs the money now and that a deferred payment simply isn’t an option. And on top of that, his desire to present James during the Universidade games in San Paulo could push him to make the payment Real Madrid need.

