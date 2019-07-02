LEICESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Harry Maguire of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Chelsea FC at The King Power Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United have submitted an increased bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire. According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils have offered £70 million for the England international.

£70 Million Offer

Manchester United have tabled an increased offer of £70 million to compete with local rivals Manchester City in signing the talented defender.

Maguire is yet to begin pre-season training due to his international involvement; however, it is unknown whether he will meet up with his Leicester team-mates on Sunday.

A move to either of the Manchester sides has been rumoured for a number of weeks, yet neither side have struck a deal with Brendan Rodgers’ side.

United could have had their chances of signing Maguire boosted by the decision of Nicolas Otamendi. The Argentine was due to leave City this summer but now may reconsider his options due to Vincent Kompany‘s departure.

While Maguire has no intention of forcing a move away from the King Power Stadium, the England international is open to signing for one of the Premier League’s ‘top-six’ sides.

Although, Sky Sports claim that Leicester have no desire or need to sell. It is understood the Foxes would only consider a bid of £75 million or more.

Should the bidding war between City and United go beyond the £75 million mark, Maguire’s transfer would be in excess of the world-record fee Liverpool paid for Virgin van Dijk.

Youth Influence

It has been well reported that Solskjaer is operating on a philosophy of purchasing young talent with a potential of making the first-team.

Adding Maguire to his squad would certainly epitomise this and could sign a multi-year deal to play at Old Trafford. The United boss has been searching for a new centre-back to partner Victor Lindelof.

United have already acted upon their youth policy; United have signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on