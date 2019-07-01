MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 01: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Marcus Rashford of Manchester United poses with Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a contract extension at the club at Aon Training Complex on July 01, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Marcus Rashford has put pen to paper on a new four-year contract at Manchester United. As a result, it will see him stay at Old Trafford until 2023.

Last Season

The 21-year-old was one of the few bright sparks in a tough 2018/19 campaign for Manchester United. He scored 13 goals in all competitions, with ten coming in 33 Premier League appearances. It made it his most successful season in his career.

What Was Said

Speaking to the Manchester United club website, Marcus Rashford said: “Manchester United has been everything in my life since I arrived here at the age of seven.

“This club has shaped me, both as a player and as a person, so it is such a privilege every time I get the opportunity to wear the shirt.

“I want to thank Ole and his staff for everything they have done for me; they are the perfect group of coaches to learn from as I continue my development and look to push on to the next level.

“I will be giving everything I have to help get this club back to where it belongs and deliver the success that our fans deserve.”

What This Means For The Future

As a result of his new contract, Rashford will now become a senior figure at Manchester United. This is despite still being just 21-years-old.

His new contract will mean new responsibilities at Old Trafford. If Romelu Lukaku departs Manchester United, he may get the opportunity to spearhead the attack. Furthermore, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should consider moulding him into captain material and make him a hero.

Marcus Rashford’s new contract could also have benefits for the England national team. He will likely receive more playing time at Old Trafford and as a result, be more confident on the international stage.

