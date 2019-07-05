MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – JULY 05: Andreas Pereira of Manchester United poses with Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after signing a new contract with the club at Aon Training Complex on July 05, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Manchester United duo Andreas Pereira and Axel Tuanzebe have signed new contracts with the Red Devils.

Long Term Future Secured For Andreas Pereira

Pereira has put pen to paper on a new four-year deal. The midfielder will remain at Old Trafford until 2023.

The 23-year-old had entered the final year of his contract and was able to negotiate a departure from United as a free agent.

However, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer informed Pereira that he has the potential to become a key member of his squad. A more regularly playing role has become available following the departures of Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini over the past few months.

“Andreas is another player brought through our Academy that understands what it means to play for Manchester United,” said the United boss to the Evening Standard.

“He came from another country but quickly understood the values of playing for this club. He doesn’t take it for granted.

“Andreas has become an important member of the squad with his energy and hard work in midfield.

“He works non-stop every day in training, has a great character and knows what he has to do to continue his development here. We all look forward to working with him in the season ahead.”

Pereira joined United’s academy in 2011-12 and has the option of a further 12 months.

Solskjaer Persuades Defensive Axel Tuanzebe

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also retained the services of Tuanzebe until 2022.

The defender is set to join Solskjaer’s squad on tour before a decision regarding his immediate future is made.

21-year-old Tuanzebe made a number of impressive performances while featuring on-loan in Aston Villa‘s promotion-winning campaign.

Solskjaer said: “Axel is a great example of the type of player that has come through the Manchester United system.

“He’s humble, hard-working, talented and a team player. He had a successful time on loan with Aston Villa and has gained a lot of experience from that spell which ended in promotion to the Premier League.

“He’ll come on the pre-season tour with us which will help his development further.”

