Monaco midfielder Youri Tielemans admitted he is flattered by the interest shown in him by a number of high-profile Premier League teams.

The 22-year-old played a pivotal role in Brendan Rodgers’ transformation of Leicester City this term.

The Belgium international joined the Foxes on loan in January after falling out of favour with Monaco; however, he has stated that he expects to return to France “unless something’s moving”.

Leicester City are keen to sign the £40 million-rated midfielder on a permanent deal, but face competition from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

Open to Permanent English Transfer

Although, the 22-year-old has since admitted that he has been flattered by reported interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Speaking to Sky Sports he said: “We’ll see which club it will be. The only thing I can say is that things are moving.

“A lot of clubs have shown interest, and we’ll see in the next few weeks which club it will be.

“Yes, of course [it is flattering]. These are really big teams in England and in Europe so it is flattering to hear those names. For me it is good, it gives me confidence.

“I’ll just try to play my game on the pitch and do my best.”

Speaking on Thursday, he added: “I was very well received in Leicester. Things went very fast, but they put me at ease right away. I felt very good on the pitch, I had good team-mates and good coaches.

“I’m grateful to the club for giving me a taste of the Premier League.

“I was pleasantly surprised by the clubs that got in touch with my agent and my entourage. Given how things have been in recent weeks, I’m unlikely to go back to Monaco, and after that it will depend on negotiations.

“The loan in January was the best solution at that time. I want to be stable now, to be fixed.”

United chiefs consider Tielemans as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba. The Frenchman’s future remains uncertain at Old Trafford. Meanwhile, Spurs are keeping tabs on the Belgian knowing that Christian Eriksen is keen to sign for Real Madrid.

