HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith’s Stadium on May 5, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer Rumours looks at the latest transfer rumours from around World Football. In today’s edition, Zinedine Zidane has won the internal battle and Real Madrid will move for Paul Pogba. That move will lead to a number of departures which Napoli and Inter Milan are poised to capitalize on.

Zidane Chooses Pogba

Real Madrid have decided to take this summer very seriously. Los Blancos have already confirmed the signings of Luka Jovic, Eder Militao and Eden Hazard; while they are expected to announce Ferland Mendy later this week as well. Now with all of those players in the bag, Zinedine Zidane has one final piece to buy.

He has decided to make Paul Pogba his big midfield signing, and according to MARCA, he has convinced the Real Madrid board as well. But convincing the Real Madrid board wasn’t the hardest part of the deal. The same MARCA report states that Madrid are unwilling to reach for the €150 million price tag Manchester United have set.

However, Madrid have other assets they can offer besides a large transfer fee. It is no secret that Manchester United are interested in Gareth Bale. Bale may not want to leave, but Madrid plan to operate as if he will eventually see the writing on the wall.

The Departures

In order for Real Madrid to add Pogba to their expensive list of additions, Madrid have to make some sales. There have been plenty of rumours linking James Rodriguez with a transfer to Italy. Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis said “we will see” when he was asked about James to Naples.

Laurentiis has a very good relationship with both Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and James’s agent Jorge Mendes. He believes he will be able to get a deal done at a reasonable price. However, James isn’t the only important Real Madrid export that could be on their way to Italy.

Inter Milan Transfer Rumours

Antonio Conte is keen on bringing a whole host of talented players to San Siro as he begins his Inter Milan makeover. The are four Real Madrid players amongst the names he is considering; Gareth Bale, Nacho, Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic. Conte believes any of these four players could really help Inter Milan.

Whether or not he is able to convince Gareth Bale is a question for another time. But Nacho, Vazquez and Kovacic would all be great additions to Milan. All three of them would augment a squad which lacks the depth required to fight on multiple fronts as Inter expect to next season.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on