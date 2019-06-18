BRUSSELS, BELGIUM – JUNE 11: Romelu Lukaku of Belgium celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2020 UEFA European Championships group I qualifying match between Belgium and Scotland at King Baudouin Stadium on June 11, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo by Frank Abbeloos/Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around world football. Today’s edition looks at the current Premier League transfer rumours, including Aston Villa’s attempts to bolster their defence. Plus, are Manchester United about to lose Romelu Lukaku?

Today’s instalment also looks at the latest regarding Paul Pogba. As well, are Burnley about to spend big on Brentford’s star man Neal Maupay?

Manchester United – Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku Latest

Martin Blackburn from The Sun is reporting that Real Madrid have made their first move for Paul Pogba. However, the offer of £90 million falls short of United’s £150 million valuation. Although Pogba is not officially for sale, the midfielder has indicated that it could be time for a fresh challenge.

Juventus are also keen on bring Pogba back to Italy. The Mirror’s Matt Maltby is reporting that the Italian giants are preparing a bid. It is a bid that will beat Madrid’s but will still fall short of United’s valuation. A bid of £125 million is being prepared as an opening offer.

Inter Milan target Romelu Lukaku has been urged to leave Old Trafford by his national team boss. Speaking to Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, Roberto Martinez said: “I think it is clear he [Lukaku] is ready for a new challenge. In his case, a transfer would be good for both the player and the club. And if two parties benefit from it, a move away usually happens. Serie A seems to be a good choice for him, although I think he can handle any league.”

Villa Chasing Huddersfield and Luton Defenders

Premier League new boys Aston Villa are reportedly chasing two Championship defenders. According to Mail Online’s Simon Jones, Villa have made an enquiry about Huddersfield Town’s Terence Kongolo. The Terriers record signing only joined permanently last summer; however, after their relegation, they could be powerless to stop a move. The 25-year-old former Monaco defender can play at centre-back and full-back.

Another defender on Villa’s radar is Luton Town youngster James Justin. The 19-year-old was impressive as the Hatters won promotion to the Championship last season. Justin is seen as an exciting prospect and the £10 million Villa could pay could prove to be a bargain. In the same report by Dave Armitage of The Star, Leicester City are also interested in the full-back.

Burnley Want Brentford Striker Maupay

Burnley are set to test Brentford’s resolve with a bid for star man Neal Maupay writes Mail Online’s Simon Jones. The 22-year-old scored 28 goals last season and is interesting several clubs. Championship side Brentford will not let Maupay go cheaply and value him at £20 million at least.

Sean Dyche wants to add to his attacking options, and it is believed that Burnley could offer £15 million as an opening offer. The Clarets could face competition, however. Clubs including Sevilla, Sheffield United and Aston Villa are also interested in the Frenchman.

