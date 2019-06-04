LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 03: Idrissa Gueye of Everton in action during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Burnley FC at Goodison Park on May 03, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Last Word on Football’s Football Transfer News brings you the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League. In today’s edition, Wolverhampton Wanderers eye another Mexican international and Paris Saint-Germain are back in for an Everton star. Also, Arsenal are eyeing up a swoop for Sampdoria duo, and are Manchester United looking for a David De Gea replacement in Mike Maignan?

Arsenal’s Double Offer

Metro are reporting that Arsenal have made a £37 million move for Sampdoria duo Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen. Unai Emery will only be given a budget of £40 million this summer, while he is likely to move on high earners like Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mesut Ozil.

The duo helped Sampdoria finish ninth in Serie A this season. Dennis Praet, a central midfielder by trade, made 37 appearances, scoring twice and registering three assists. Andersen, on the other hand, is one of the division’s most sought-after defenders. The 23-year-old commanding centre-back helped his side to 13 clean sheets in the league.

With the Italian side holding out for £44 million, Arsenal may need to move players on before finalising this double swoop.

Wolves Eye Another Mexican International

Wolves have submitted an £8 million bid for Mexican international centre-back Edson Álvarez, according to the Birmingham Mail. Having recently made Raúl Jiménez‘s loan move permanent, they are eyeing up his international teammate. With Leander Dendoncker set to extend his stay at Molineux too, Álvarez could become the Midlands side’s third signing.

Nuno Espírito Santo is keen on improving his back-line ahead of Wolves’ Europa League campaign. The 21-year-old has already made 100 appearances for Club América, and 22 for his national side. Álvarez was also part of the Mexico side that got to the last 16 in the World Cup last summer, playing in the defeat to Brazil. Wolves, though, face competition from Scottish Champions Celtic, who had a £5 million bid for the centre-back rejected.

PSG Back in for Gueye

PSG have re-entered the fray for the signing of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye, TF1 reports. They were targeting Napoli’s Allan, but his €80 million price-tag has put the French champions off. The Brazilian reportedly has a contract with PSG in place already, but Aurelio de Laurentiis is not budging on his price. As such, Paris have turned their attention back to Gueye.

The Senegalese enforcer is reportedly keen on a move to the French capital. The Toffees are reportedly looking for at least £35 million for their combative midfielder, who helped them to an eighth-place finish this season.

Mike Maignan: Next United Number One?

The Mirror claims that Manchester United are lining up Mike Maignan as a replacement for David De Gea. Lille have quoted a £31 million fee for their goalkeeper who kept 15 clean sheets last season, the second highest tally in Ligue 1. He was even named Goalkeeper of the Year as Lille finished second behind PSG.

United are keen on signing the former French U21 international, with David De Gea set to leave the club this summer. His contract runs out next year and he has rejected all the club’s offer thus far. With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer resigned to losing the Spanish stopper, he is looking at alternatives.

