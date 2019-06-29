SEVILLE, SPAIN – MAY 25: Ivan Rakitic of FC Barcelona in action during the Spanish Copa del Rey Final match between Barcelona and Valencia at Estadio Benito Villamarin on May 25, 2019 in Seville, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic. According to Sport, the Red Devils have stepped up their interest in the Croatian.

United Continue to Monitor Ivan Rakitic

Manchester United have made a second attempt to persuade Ivan Rakitic to Old Trafford, according to Sport.

The Red Devils had previously contacted Barcelona three weeks ago regarding an initial offer; however, the Catalan side were not willing to negotiate in an offer regarding Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti.

Paul Pogba‘s departure from Old Trafford continues to seem likely and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to identify a replacement.

The Frenchman previously admitted that it was a “good time” to depart the Manchester club.

“For me I have been for three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.

“I am thinking of this, to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Real Madrid and Juventus are keen on signing the Frenchman, meaning Solskjaer will find it difficult to retain his midfielder.

United are keen to bolster their midfield options and Sport claim that an ‘insufficient’ offer of €35 million was rejected. Barcelona are seemingly holding out for a larger fee, with a €50 million valuation more likely.

Rakitic joined Barcelona in 2014 and has won four La Liga titles and a Champions League during his spell at the Camp Nou.

United began their summer spending by bringing Daniel James from Swansea to Old Trafford; meanwhile, the Red Devils splashed out £50 million to buy Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

Barcelona may look to offload Rakitic however, with fees, therefore, being made available to allow them to advance their interest in signing Antoine Griezmann for £107 million.

