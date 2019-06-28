LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Manchester United have completed the signing of Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka for around £50 million, according to David Ornstein of BBC Sport. The news was then backed up by another BBC Sport writer, Simon Stone, on Twitter. The England U21 international signs for the Red Devils on a long-term contract.

Career So Far

Having begun his career in the Crystal Palace academy, Aaron Wan-Bissaka made his debut for the first team midway through the 2017/18 Premier League season. He deputised for the injured Joel Ward and impressed up despite the 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

He started seven of the Eagles’ last 11 games in the 2017/18 campaign and there was speculation as to whether he would be a regular starter during the 2018/19 season. Manager Roy Hodgson showed faith in the young right-back, and he has blossomed ever since.

Wan-Bissaka was involved in 35 of Palace’s 38 Premier League games and registered three assists. He won plaudits for his successful tackling and interceptions rates. 70% of his 129 tackles were completed successfully.

There was speculation that Gareth Southgate may hand Wan-Bissaka a call-up to the national team for the European Qualifiers and Nations League squads. However, he failed to do so. Instead, Wan-Bissaka has maintained his spot in England U21s.

Having won Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season award, he was certainly a fans favourite at Selhurst Park. The fans will be sad to see him go as Wan-Bissaka signs for Manchester United.

What This Means For Aaron Wan-Bissaka

As Aaron Wan-Bissaka signs United, it will benefit them massively for the future. He is certainly destined for a bright future. It could also benefit the former Crystal Palace right-back. This is as it will stand him in better stead for a future England call-up.

The signing of Wan-Bissaka will undoubtedly improve Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side defensively. He is by no means the finished article as an attacking full-back. However, his defensive qualities last season showed he is one of the best right-backs defensively in the Premier League.

Main Photo

