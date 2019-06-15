LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 12: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on May 12, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

On this edition of Transfer Rumours from Last Word on Football, we focus on the Premier League. Aaron Wan-Bissaka is in no rush to leave Crystal Palace, while Manchester City have given up on Harry Maguire until Leicester City drops their price.

Ajax have set a price for Liverpool and Arsenal target Hakim Ziyech. Finally, Willian is set to see his Stamford Bridge stay continue with a contract extension.

Wan-Bissaka Won’t Agitate for Move

Manchester United want Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Red Devils have already seen a £40-million bid rejected by the Eagles this summer, and the London side are thought to want around £60 million for the player.

While in the past, footballers have been known to agitate their current club for a move to a larger team, that will not be the case for the right-back. Sky Sports report Wan-Bissaka indeed wishes for a move to Old Trafford, however, will burn no bridges to get there.

Crystal Palace will be in no rush to move the player along; 21-year-old Wan-Bissaka is under contract at Selhurst Park until 2022. It would appear that United will have to pay a premium to bring Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the club this summer.

City out of Maguire Race, United to the Front?

Manchester City are known admirers of England international Harry Maguire. With club captain Vincent Kompany parting ways with the club this summer, they wish to bring in reinforcements in the heart of defence.

However, they will need to convince Leicester City to drop their asking price. The Foxes value Maguire at around £80 million, according to the Daily Mail. However, the back-to-back Premier League champions would only pay around £50 million, opening the door for their cross-town rivals.

Manchester United also wish to strengthen their defence and see Maguire as a perfect fit. They are reportedly much more willing to meet Leciester’s valuation of the player and may swoop in under City’s noses.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Hakim Ziyech is likely to leave Ajax this summer. Director of football Marc Overmars confirmed as much last month as it became obvious bigger clubs would want the player.

However, the Dutch side will not allow him to leave cheaply. Ajax have now set a £30 million price tag on the 26-year-old attacker, according to the Mirror.

Ziyech has previously stated that there are two clubs he would like to move to, Arsenal and Barcelona. However, Champions League winners Liverpool are known admirers and may be tempted into a bid.

Willian to Sign New Chelsea Contract Ahead of Ban

With Chelsea having already seen Eden Hazard leave for Real Madrid, Maurizio Sarri agree to become the next Juventus manager and a transfer ban looming, the Blues must act quickly and decisively in order to stay competitive in the Premier League.

While they generally do not offer new contracts to players over 30, they seem ready to make at least one exception. Veteran Willian’s current deal is set to expire next summer. This has lead to reported interest from Barcelona, who wished to buy the player in January.

The Sun report the new contract will be good for an additional two years. Chelsea are also ready to name Frank Lampard as their next manager. Make sure to come back tomorrow for more transfer rumours!

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on