Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has expressed his desire for a “new challenge”. The Frenchman has spent three years at Old Trafford but is looking for a move away.

Three Years at United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has revealed that he would be open to leaving Old Trafford this summer.

The Frenchman has been linked with a summer move to Spanish side Real Madrid or former club Juventus. However, Pogba, 26, has had a troubled season at Old Trafford this term.

The France World Cup winner was named in the PFA Team of the Year and is contracted to United until July 2021.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Pogba revealed a desire to leave the Premier League club.

“For me, I’ve been here for three years in Manchester and have been doing great; some good memories and some bad moments, like everybody. Like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else. I am thinking of this.”

An Unknown Future Lies Ahead

Pogba signed for Manchester United in August 2016. Arriving from Juventus for a then-world record fee of £89.3 million, expectations for Pogba were high.

The 26-year-old has made 89 league appearances in his second spell at United, scoring 24 goals; however, the Frenchman has come under fire for some below-par performances.

Regardless of some questionable opinions of Pogba, it is believed United understand that Pogba will still be at Old Trafford next term.

Speaking in April to BBC Sport, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he believes Pogba will stay at United.

“I think he will be here next season,” said Solskjaer.

“Paul has done fantastic for us. We want him to do well. He is a leader in the dressing room.

“If I could guarantee I would say yes. You can’t guarantee but I think he will be.”

