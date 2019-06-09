Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli during the Serie A TIM between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio San Paolo Naples Italy on 19 May 2019. (Photo Franco Romano/Nurphoto)

Manchester United hope to fend off European competition for defender Kalidou Koulibaly with an alleged £84 million offer. Reports by Corriere dello Sport (via The Sun) claim that the Napoli defender is United’s top target this summer.

Key Summer Target

27-year-old defender Kalidou Koulibaly is Manchester United’s number one target this summer. The Senegal international has become a top target with United set to miss out on Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The defender has been linked to an Old Trafford move for months as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to transform his side. However, reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport claim United have ramped up their interest.

With the Red Devils holding high levels of interest, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is determined to hold out for a high fee.

The 70-year-old has previously claimed that his key players are not for sale.

“We are not a supermarket – our players are not for sale unless we buy someone whom we think will make the team stronger,” he said.

“So many teams ask for our players, but they are not for sale.”

Therefore, the Napoli president has set an asking price of at least £89million to let the 27-year-old leave. Koulibaly has a £133million release clause inserted into his contract; however, that does not become active until next year.

European Competition For Defender’s Signature

However, Manchester United face a fight for Koulibaly. Paris Saint-Germain are hopeful of bringing the former Metz defender back to France; meanwhile, Napoli’s Serie A rivals Juventus want to add him to their title-winning squad.

Despite European competition, the latest reports suggest that United lead the race for Koulibaly.

The 27-year-old joined Napoli from Genk five years ago and his top performances have made him highly sought after.

Koulibaly played an instrumental role in helping Napoli finish runners-up in the Serie A. The defender has been involved in 19 clean sheets for the Italian side in all competitions.

