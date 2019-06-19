HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith’s Stadium on May 05, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Juan Mata has signed a new contract at Manchester United. The 31-year-old penned a new deal which will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021, with an option to extend that by a further year. His contract was due to run out at the end of the month. Mata told the club website that it’s an “honour” to represent United.

“I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home. I am looking forward to working with Ole and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

We can confirm Juan Mata has signed a new contract with #MUFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2019

Mata’s Experience Will Be Vital

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer clearly values Mata’s influence off the pitch. “We have some fantastic young players here and I know Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons.”

There’s no doubting the Spanish international has been a fantastic servant for the Red Devils. Mata’s equalising goal against Crystal Palace in the 2016 FA Cup final took the game to extra time, and United eventually won the game 2-1. The attacking midfielder was also a key part of the United side that won the Europa League in 2017, scoring twice in their successful campaign.

Since signing for United, Mata has been involved in more goals than any other player at the club – with 33 goals and 23 assists. His best Premier League scoring season came in 2014/15 when he netted an impressive nine goals. Although his best days are behind him, the Spaniard still has the ability to come off the bench and influence games with his unquestionable technical ability.

Juan Mata Deal Shows Softer Approach Than Expected

After some shocking performances towards the end of last season, many people expected a massive turnover in the playing squad at Old Trafford this summer. Yet, Mata is the fourth player to agree to new terms. The others? Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. Many United fans expected those three to be released alongside Mata.

However, with the future of Alexis Sanchez looking uncertain, perhaps too many changes in the final third would be unnecessary. And Mata certainly has the ability and the attitude to be a very useful squad player. Perhaps it’s the length of the deal that frustrates some Reds. The deal will keep Mata at the club until he’s at least 33-year-old – and possibly 34. Maybe a one-year-deal would have been more sensible.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on