Paul Pogba is currently standing the centre of Manchester United‘s problems. Nobody knows whether he will still be at Old Trafford come the start of the season. According to Sky Sources, Manchester United expect the Frenchman to stay at the club. However, Real Madrid and Juventus are still said to be interested. As a result, if Manchester United want to rebuild properly under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, then they must sell Pogba.

An Attitude Bad for the Dressing Room

Paul Pogba’s ego is no secret. It may have been part of the reason for the sacking of Jose Mourinho; there were certainly plenty of rumours of a falling out between the pair.

The 26-year-old showed his poor attitude during a reason interview in Japan. He said: “After this season and everything that happened this season, with my season being my best season as well, I think for me it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Of course, Pogba is well within his right to think about a move and want to play in the world’s best leagues. However, to openly say it to the media – in a time where there is uncertainty over not just his future, but also the club’s future – is disrespectful to the hierarchy at Manchester United.

New Era For Manchester United?

The signing of Daniel James from Swansea City certainly raised eyebrows among the football world. It was not the usual signing Manchester United fans have been used to since Sir Alex Ferguson left. A young, relatively inexperienced winger signed for a small transfer fee in comparison to the recent blockbuster signings that have been brought to Old Trafford have signalled changed.

According to James Robson of the Evening Standard, the transfer policy has indeed changed. The old policy has been abandoned in the favour of signing young players to build for the future with.

Patience, though, will be key. Not only should they stick with the new policy, but they should also stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, patience is hard to come by these days at Manchester United.

Take the Money for Pogba and Run

Manchester United value Paul Pogba at £150 million. For a player who potentially wants out, they should take the money and run.

The money they receive for the Frenchman will be able to fund transfers for new players. United have already been linked with a number of players this summer, including Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

