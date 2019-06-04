BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 13: Ferland Mendy of Olympique Lyonnais runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between FC Barcelona and Olympique Lyonnais at Nou Camp on March 13, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Last Word On Football’s Football Transfer News looks at the latest news and rumours from around the world. In this edition, we look at Real Madrid’s pursuit of Lyon left-back Ferland Mendy. Plus, is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang a target for clubs in China?

Today’s instalment of FTN also looks at Paul Pogba. Could his former club Juventus want him back? Also, are Bayern Munich set to spend big on 19-year-old midfielder Kai Havertz?

Ferland Mendy to Madrid

The Mail Online are reporting that Real Madrid are close to signing Ferland Mendy. The 23-year-old French international currently plays for Lyon and is also attracting interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Zinedine Zidane wants more competition and sees the full-back as a long-term replacement for Marcelo.

Mendy moved to Lyon from Le Havre in 2017 and has gone on to play 79 games. Madrid have reportedly offered £26 million. However, it is believed that Lyon want around £44 million. Even though there is a fee to be agreed, a deal is expected to be completed by July.

Chinese Clubs Chase Arsenal Star

Two Chinese clubs are interested in signing Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Times report that Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG believe they could tempt the forward to move to China. They are willing to offer the Gabon international around £300,000 per week.

Aubameyang has two years left on his current contract at the Emirates. Should a new deal not be agreed, a transfer could be sanctioned. The Gunners have hinted that players could be sold to give manager Unai Emery extra transfer funds. However, it is unlikely that Emery would want to lose the striker, no matter what the fee.

Juventus Want Pogba Back

Sky Sports believe that Paul Pogba could be heading back to Italy. His former club Juventus have reportedly made contact with the players agent in a hope of agreeing a summer move. Pogba first moved to Juventus in 2012 on a free transfer from Manchester United; however, the Red Devil’s re-signed the midfielder for a then world record fee in 2016.

Pogba has endured mixed fortunes since returning to Old Trafford. Poor form and alleged run-ins with management have made his return not the one hoped for. The World Cup winner has, however, scored 31 goals in 135 games since his return. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking to rebuild his squad and Pogba could be one of the first to make way for new recruits.

Bayern Chase Wonderkid

German newspaper TZ are reporting that Bayern Munich are chasing Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Kai Havertz. The 19-year-old midfielder impressed last season, scoring 17 goals in 34 games. Munich are believed to have had an opening offer of €90 million turned down.

Havertz helped his side to fourth place in the Bundesliga, qualifying for the Champions League. Havertz is also a German international and Leverkusen will not let him go easily. Munich may have to go beyond €100 million to clinch the signing of the hot prospect.

