HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND – MAY 05: Paul Pogba of Manchester United during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United at John Smith’s Stadium on May 5, 2019 in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba must hand in a transfer request in order to force a move to Real Madrid. Reports in The Sun claim that United are unwilling to let the Frenchman leave easily.

The Midfielder Must Demand a Move to Leave

Paul Pogba must hand in a formal transfer request in order to join Real Madrid this summer. Amid a summer rebuilding job, Real boss Zinedine Zidane is keen to sign the Frenchman; however, United’s Ed Woodward has set-up a major hurdle.

He believes that, following a nightmare end to the season which cost them a Champions League spot, the club’s image would be damaged by selling the midfielder.

United finished sixth in the League, thirty-two points behind title winners and arch rivals Manchester City.

The executive vice-chairman knows Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer is prepared to let the midfielder go to the Bernabeu. A fee of £120 million has been reported by The Sun.

United boss Solskjaer previously said that he wanted to build a team around the Frenchman. However, the Norwegian knows that United’s £89 million record signing wants to leave.

Pogba finished the season as United’s top scorer, with sixteen across all competitions, but Madrid are unwilling to meet his current wage demands.

However, the World Cup winner has reportedly told the Spanish giants that he would lower his demands to ensure a move away from Old Trafford.

The Sun claim that Solskjaer is preparing a £12 million capture of Swansea City’s Dan James; meanwhile, United will also look to make additional signings to get back into the Premier League’s top four.

Similarly, Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has been labelled as one potential replacement for Pogba. However, the Metro claim that United will only consider a move for the French once Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is clarified.

Main Photo

Embed from Getty Images

Related

View the original article on